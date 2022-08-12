Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 12, 2022  
ETTORE 2018 Chardonnay Pure – Your Weekend Wine Made with Organic Grapes

Picture this! It's a beautiful summer weekend day and whether you are poolside, relaxing on the deck, or at a rooftop gathering, it's a perfect opportunity to sip Ettore 2018 Chardonnay Pure, a wine from Mendicino in Northern California. Tucked into this charming area, Ettore Biraghi fathered the Ettore Winery that produces their Ettore 2018 Chardonnay Pure ($28).


This complex, fruit-forward chardonnay is delightfully rich as it is smooth. The wine has a lively seam of acidity that keeps the flavors bright. Notes of supple fruits ranging from ripe fig, pear, apricot, melon and citrus send you straight to the coastline of California with just one sip. To top this off, it's composed of only organic grapes, as are all of Ettore's offerings.

By farming organically, Ettore produces flavorful and pure fruit. They have a holistic approach to balancing the land and bonding all naturel elements to make wine with an exquisite quality. Enjoy this crisp Chardonnay with an array seafood, such as baked clams, grilled swordfish, roasted salmon, and lemon shrimp.

Ettore 2018 Chardonnay Pure, a beautiful reflection of Ettore Winery. It embodies the perfect blend between the old world winemaking heritage and the new world craft of finesse. For more information on Ettore Winery, visit https://ettore.wine/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ettore Winery


