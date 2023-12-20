ELI'S MARKET Launches Housemade Panettone

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Go Inside the ALL OF US STRANGERS Premiere with CASAMIGOS Photo 1 Photos: Go Inside the ALL OF US STRANGERS Premiere with CASAMIGOS
Review: JOURNEY 360 in NYC-A Unique and Fascinating Gastronomical Adventure Photo 2 Review: JOURNEY 360 in NYC-A Unique and Fascinating Gastronomical Adventure
Holiday GIFTS to Delight Friends and Family Photo 3 Holiday GIFTS to Delight Friends and Family
PARK AVE KITCHEN BY DAVID BURKE-The 2 Concept Restaurant Open in Midtown Photo 4 PARK AVE KITCHEN BY DAVID BURKE-The 2 Concept Restaurant Open in Midtown

ELI'S MARKET Launches Housemade Panettone

Eli’s Market, the iconic NYC market founded by New Yorker Eli Zabar, has launched its new housemade panettone, just in time for Christmas.  With the help of Gianluigi Tosches, panettone expert and apprentice of Italy’s panettone icon Maurin Morandin, Eli and his team have worked to create the classic holiday dessert for its New York customers. 


Each unique panettone is baked to order on premise. It is now available at Eli’s Market  located a 1415 3rd Avenue on the corner 80th street for pickup and citywide delivery,


Flavors include:

-Eli’s Classic Panettone ($50) - housemade candied oranges, raisins, apricots, and organic vanilla

-Eli’s Chocolate Hazelnut ($65) - dark chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate, and Piedmontese hazelnuts

Eli’s Market is the 20,000 square foot market inspired by the great food markets of Europe, and has grown to become a vaunted destination for lovers of the finest ingredients. The established departments in the store include produce, cheese & dairy, a butcher, a fishmonger, prepared foods, bread & pastry, flowers, and a wine shop. Eli’s is a one-stop shop for fine foods and ingredients, including specialty items and everyday groceries. 

Photo Credit: Eli Zabar 



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
COCKTAIL RECIPES for Celebrating the New Year Photo
COCKTAIL RECIPES for Celebrating the New Year

New Year’s Eve is coming up soon which means it’s time to get excited about all things sparkly, celebratory and of course, boozy. Whether you are throwing a big blow-out bash or having a cozy night in, cocktails will be essential.

2
Review: Théâtre XIV and Cocktail Magique Theatre: Two Captivating Spaces for Photo
Review: Théâtre XIV and Cocktail Magique Theatre: Two Captivating Spaces for Fun Shows and Sultry Sips in Bushwick

If you’re looking for exceptional shows in anything but ordinary settings, both the Théâtre XIV and Cocktail Magique in Bushwick will surely do the trick and then some.

3
RING IN 2024-Ten Hotspots in NYC Photo
RING IN 2024-Ten Hotspots in NYC

Get ready for New Year's Eve in New York City, with an array of experiences, events, and parties.

4
BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY-Recipes for Delicious and Flavorful Seasonal Drinks Photo
BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY-Recipes for Delicious and Flavorful Seasonal Drinks

Ballotin’s combination of hand-selected whiskies and finely crafted chocolate is wonderful for sipping or mixing in cocktails.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

ELI'S MARKET Launches Housemade PanettoneELI'S MARKET Launches Housemade Panettone
COCKTAIL RECIPES for Celebrating the New YearCOCKTAIL RECIPES for Celebrating the New Year
BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY-Recipes for Delicious and Flavorful Seasonal DrinksBALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY-Recipes for Delicious and Flavorful Seasonal Drinks
Master Mixologist: Tarek Debira of BOHEMIEN BAR in BrooklynMaster Mixologist: Tarek Debira of BOHEMIEN BAR in Brooklyn

Videos

Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC Video
Chelsea Rose is Bringing Shakespeare to the 60s at STC
Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Video
Get a First Look at SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLD Video
The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLD
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You