ELI'S MARKET Launches Housemade Panettone

Eli’s Market, the iconic NYC market founded by New Yorker Eli Zabar, has launched its new housemade panettone, just in time for Christmas. With the help of Gianluigi Tosches, panettone expert and apprentice of Italy’s panettone icon Maurin Morandin, Eli and his team have worked to create the classic holiday dessert for its New York customers.



Each unique panettone is baked to order on premise. It is now available at Eli’s Market located a 1415 3rd Avenue on the corner 80th street for pickup and citywide delivery,



Flavors include:

-Eli’s Classic Panettone ($50) - housemade candied oranges, raisins, apricots, and organic vanilla

-Eli’s Chocolate Hazelnut ($65) - dark chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate, and Piedmontese hazelnuts

Eli’s Market is the 20,000 square foot market inspired by the great food markets of Europe, and has grown to become a vaunted destination for lovers of the finest ingredients. The established departments in the store include produce, cheese & dairy, a butcher, a fishmonger, prepared foods, bread & pastry, flowers, and a wine shop. Eli’s is a one-stop shop for fine foods and ingredients, including specialty items and everyday groceries.

Photo Credit: Eli Zabar