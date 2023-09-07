Dining Destinations for NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is happening from Thursday, September 7th through Wednesday, September 13. New Yorkers and guests of the city may want to visit one of the trendy spots that are sure to bring out all those who love the allure of fashion. Check out the ten destinations where you might just see some of the celebrities and fashion icons that gather for the exciting week.

The Standard Grill opened in 2009 and immediately became an icon of the Meatpacking District renaissance celebrating the flavors and traditions of old New York with a contemporary edge. NYC’s brasserie culture was in desperate need of a shake-up and The Standard, High Line was the perfect spot to reinterpret a classic. Many years, cocktails and parties later, The Standard Grill remains a fixture of the downtown dining scene. Unbound by rules and conventions, The Standard Grill has the familiar feel of a neighborhood bistro remixed with The Standard’s buzzy, international sensibility. Live entertainment and luxe finishes elevate the timeless atmosphere to new heights. Defined by bold flavors, the finest ingredients and an unmistakable New York attitude, The Standard Grill pioneers New American cuisine wherever it lands.

KYU NYC has a prime location and trendy ambiance and it reigns as a celebrity hotspot all year long –Located in the heart of Manhattan’s buzzy NoHo neighborhood, the Asian-inspired, woodfired cuisine and stylish + sexy atmosphere attracts fashion-savvy patrons making it a magnet for fashion elites and trendsetters seeking a stylish dining experience. Situated just blocks away from renowned fashion venues and storefronts, KYU is a chic, convenient choice for NYFW-related gatherings, ensuring a high probability of celebrity sightings.

Jams at 1 Hotel Central Park is ideal for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch during a busy NYFW. Chef Jonathan Waxman who has been named "Best Chef in New York City" brings his seasonal cooking to Jams. The open kitchen, exposed brick, reclaimed oak, and greenery-lined patio make the space as dynamic as the delectable food and drink.

Philippe Chow in the Meatpacking has been a prime destination for celebrity sightings for decades thanks to its upscale Beijing-inspired cuisine and luxurious atmosphere. Situated in Manhattan’s iconic Meatpacking District, the restaurant attracts industry insiders and A-listers alike, making it a hotspot for star-studded gatherings. Philippe Chow’s has a reputation as a fan-favorite among celebrities. Bolstered by its delectable dishes and opulent decor, solidifies it as a go-to dining destination in the area. A natural rendezvous point for both pre- and post-show meetups, dining at Philippe Chow will surely enhance the likelihood of catching a glimpse of a celebrity and fashion icons.

The ROOF, located at PUBLIC Hotel in the Bowery neighborhood is the perfect place to pre-NYFW after party drinks after a long day of shows. Enjoy the scenic city from the rooftop while you soak in the fashion and culture that resides within PUBLIC. From fashion shows to after-parties, the PUBLIC is the ultimate hub for all things at NYFW and The Roof is no different. Come during Sunset Hour from 5pm to 8pm and sip on a refreshing spritz as you catch up with friends on all the eye-catching designs from the runway to the street.

Broken Shaker at Freehand New York is rooftop oasis in Gramercy with sweeping views of the city, Broken Shaker offers an eclectic menu of handcrafted cocktails and fresh bites. Created by Gabriel Orta and Elad Zvi of Bar Lab, Broken Shaker is a James Beard Award finalist and winner of Tales of the Cocktail’s Best American Hotel Bar. Our skilled bartenders shake up the perfect blend of elixirs, syrups and infusions, paired with fragrant herbs, fresh-pressed juices and exotic ingredients from around the world. Broken Shaker is the ideal spot to let loose after all the NYFW events, grab a drink and let the scenic rooftop views take your breath away. Broken Shaker is also home to the best parties and events that are guaranteed to keep the vibes going even after Fashion Week concludes.

The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens in the heart of Midtown is headed by acclaimed Chef John Fraser. Located in the famed cultural and entertainment heart of New York City, The Times Square EDITION’s Terrace and Outdoor Gardens is a modern brasserie where a seasonal menu marries the innovation of contemporary cooking and American culinary traditions, all while emphasizing locally sourced ingredients from regional farmers and purveyors. Brasserie classics share space with a wide variety of vegetable-forward offerings, a signature of Chef Fraser’s style. This Midtown restaurant where guests are guaranteed to spot members of the fashion industry between shows is the perfect dining spot for anyone looking to mix business with pleasure during New York Fashion Week.

Pink Taco in Times Square was founded in 1999 by restaurateur Harry Morton, son of Hard Rock Café co-founder, Peter Morton. First established at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, the Pink Taco brand has since expanded with restaurants in Los Angeles, Boston, Washington D.C. and Miami Beach, developing a cult-like following along the way. The restaurant’s Mexican-inspired fare is rooted in its California heritage and takes an uncomplicated and innovative approach to LA-style street tacos using local and scratch-made ingredients. Kick back, relax and refresh during NYFW.

Ichibantei in the East Village serves Japanese comfort food till 3 am in their glam new location. The East Village favorite for late-night dining has just moved to a glam new two-level space that was formerly VNYL. Housed in a former movie theater, the two-story dining room features oversized vintage Japanese Yakuza film posters on dark walls, theater mirror lights, and lip murals by Japanese artist Cazul in the bathrooms, while the mezzanine dining space is decorated with vinyl album covers just like the 13th St. original. Signatures include grass-fed Angus beef Ichibantei Steak topped with garlic chips; Hamburger Steak; Tuna Steak; Tonteki Pork Steak (Kurobuta pork); Chicken Nanban; and Donburi rice bowls.

Pasta Corner in Midtown is the first NYC location of the Los Angeles and Paris fresh pasta import. The eatery is co-owned by one of France’s biggest pop stars Matt Pokora who is married to singer and actress Christina Milian, and his longtime friend, food entrepreneur Vincent Benoliel of LA bakery Michelina. Guests can enjoy French pastries like sweet and savory croissants in the morning and fresh house-made pastas and sauces in dozens of combinations, including Matt Pokora’s favorite Tagliatelle Black Truffle available for dine-in or takeout. It is incredibly convenient for a busy NYFW. They are open daily.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy