Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Suyoung Park of JUNGSIK in NYC

Executive Chef Suyoung Park started her culinary journey at Chungkang College of Cultural Industries in South Korea, where she graduated with an Associate's degree in Food Styling. However, it was working as the Chef de Partie at Ms. G's, the highly regarded modern Asian restaurant in Sydney, Australia, the Millennium Hilton in Seoul and the Michelin-recognized ATOBOY where she really learned how to run a kitchen. After visiting Jungsik Seoul three times, she finally applied for an opportunity to work under Chef Jungsik Yim and spent four years as the restaurant's Sous Chef, learning from the master himself. Chef Suyoung Park arrived at Jungsik in New York in 2018 and became the Executive Chef within a year. In 2021, she received Michelin Guide's Blancpain New York Young Chef Award.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Suyoung Park about her career and Jungsik in New York for our Chef Spotlight.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My earliest interest in cooking was in Middle School. My parents both worked at that time, so I had many I had many opportunities to cook by myself. I used to invite my friends over and cook for them too. I was also interested in the artistic side of cooking which led me to want to become a food stylist until I was a college student.

Who were some of your career mentors?

When I was a college student, my professor introduced the Restaurant JUNGSIK Seoul in class. It was and is a very creative restaurant that made New Korean cuisine that everybody wanted to try and it was incredible at that time. I visited the restaurant three times and then I finally brought in my resume and applied to JUNGSIK. I started working at Jungsik Seoul in 2013.

Chef Jungsik Yim is one of my biggest mentors. He has always trusted me and given me a lot of opportunities both here and in Korea. His trust and opportunities he gave me made me strong and helped me grow as a chef.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

When I became a chef, I had a dream that I really wanted to spread Korean Cuisine throughout the world because Korean Cuisine is very healthy, tasty, and valuable. So, I have thought about how I can explain Korean cuisine more easily, modernize it, and make it a comfortable experience for all people.

At Jungsik, we are doing a modern and unique understanding of contemporary Korean Cuisine. I have been influenced by New Korean Cuisine from Jungsik. I learned a lot of things like, for example, how to use Korean ingredients for other people, how to cook unfamiliar ingredients with Korean traditional cooking methods, or which Western cooking methods are good with Korean ingredients.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?



As I am woman, I feel more delicate than many other chefs and I have a strong mind. I try to survive in the kitchen as a woman chef. When I make a dish or even amuse bouche, I need to spend quite a lot of time keeping high-end quality.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

The meals my mother cooked for my family when I was growing up have always been my favorite.

After coming to New York, I used to miss my mother's food. Her food tastes really good and that's part of why I wanted to become a chef. She sometimes makes spicy raw crab dishes and Soy marinated Korean short rib for me. I love more comfortable food and homey food than formal food.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Jungsik is unique, as one of the few Korean fine-dining restaurants in the world, and

amongst those, the only one with two Michelin stars. Jungsik adapted Western fine

dining for a culture where most restaurants prize tradition over innovation. All of this put the food of Korea on an equal footing with that of Europe and the United States, a forceful statement of national pride.

Jungsik is located at 2 Harrison St, New York, NY 10013. For more information and menus, visit http://jungsik.com/ or call 212.219.0900.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jungsik and Executive Chef Suyoung Park