Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Sean Piccarreto of VENTANAS in Fort Lee, NJ

Born and raised in Rochester, NY, Chef Sean Piccarreto began his foray into the culinary world at a young age, washing dishes at the Diplomat Party House. This early experience in a bustling kitchen environment laid the foundation for a remarkable career in the culinary arts.

During his college years, Chef Piccarreto continued to nurture his growing passion for cooking at the Freight Yard Pub, where working the line helped finance his education and solidify his aspirations. Upon his return to Rochester, he took up the mantle of Kitchen Manager at Pelicans Nest, dedicating four years to refining his culinary and leadership skills.

Seeking to formalize his culinary education, Chef Piccarreto then ventured to Portland, Oregon. Here, he earned a culinary degree, broadening his culinary perspective and deepening his appreciation for diverse cuisines and techniques.

His expertise was particularly evident in the way he balanced the bold flavors typical of Mediterranean cuisine—olive oil, fresh herbs, ripe tomatoes, and succulent seafood—with a modern twist that appealed to the palates of his diverse clientele. From perfectly grilled seafood that echoed the freshness of the Mediterranean shores to richly flavored meats seasoned with a symphony of herbs and spices, each dish was a testament to his culinary prowess.

Moreover, Chef Piccarreto’s commitment to using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients was pivotal in bringing his Mediterranean-inspired menu to life. He believed in the importance of fresh, seasonal produce, ensuring every dish served at Virtu tasted exceptional, and supported local producers and suppliers. His journey led him to Los Angeles in 2012, marking a significant turning point in his career.

In Los Angeles, Chef Piccarreto’s culinary artistry flourished. Starting as a Sous Chef at Rockefeller in Hermosa Beach, he immersed himself in Gastro Pub style cuisine. His talent and relentless drive soon led him to work with Michelin Star Chef Joe Miller at Joe’s in Venice Beach, where he ascended to the position of Sous Chef. In this role, Chef Piccarreto specialized in farm-to-table ingredients, creating seasonal tasting menus that were both innovative and delightful.

Chef Piccarreto’s journey continued with prestigious roles as the Executive Sous Chef at the Viceroy Hotel in Santa Monica, Executive Chef at the Culver Hotel, and Executive Chef at the AC Marriott & Flora Rooftop Restaurant in El Segundo. He left a unique culinary imprint in these positions, drawing inspiration from a rich tapestry of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and North African cuisines.

As the Executive Chef at VENTANAS in Fort Lee, Chef Piccarreto continues redefining culinary boundaries. The Modern-American, Latin, and Asian-inspired dishes have become a magnet for upscale clientele from New Jersey and New York. Chef Sean Piccarreto’s journey, marked by an unwavering dedication to culinary excellence and a continuous quest for innovation, is a testament to the transformative power of passion and hard work in gastronomy.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Sean Piccarreto about his career and VENTANAS Restaurant and Lounge at The Modern for our “Chef Spotlight” feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

I developed a passion for cooking at a young age, inspired by shows like the original Iron Chef from Japan and Emeril Lagasse. Cooking became more than just a hobbyfor me; it became a means to support myself during college. As I immersed myself in the culinary world, particularly after leaving college, my commitment to this career path deepened.



Who were some of your career mentors?



My journey in the culinary world began with early career mentors during my teenage years, working alongside my father in construction. This experience instilled in me a strong work ethic that has been a defining quality in my life. Later, while working in California, I had the privilege of working for Michelin Star Chef Joe Miller in Venice Beach. Under his guidance, I not only honed my culinary skills but also delved into the creative and ingredient aspects of being a chef. The approach he took in crafting seasonal tasting menus continues to influence my culinary philosophy to this day.



What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My culinary influences have consistently revolved around the flavors of the Mediterranean and North Africa, and more recently, I've embraced the vibrant tastes of Latin and Asian cuisines. I'm dedicated to working with seasonal ingredients, prioritizing freshness, and infusing classic dishes with unique and creative twists.



What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I specialize in crafting dishes that strike a balance between creativity and approachability. By incorporating the freshest ingredients, I infuse flavors that may be unfamiliar to some, elevating both the creativity of the dish and the overall dining experience.



What is your favorite meal?



A cherished staple in my home cooking repertoire is the classic Spaghetti with meatballs and sausage. This beloved dish holds a special place in my heart, as it was a weekly tradition and a go-to for special occasions throughout my upbringing.



Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

VENTANAS, our Latin Asian fusion restaurant, takes pride in seamlessly blending the best of both worlds on our menu. Whether it's drawing inspiration from Latin cuisine or offering a diverse sushi selection, we creatively cross-utilize ingredients from both cultures. The result is an approachable and modern American menu that reflects the unique fusion of flavors at VENTANAS.

VENTANNAS Restaurant and Lounge at The Modern is located at 200 Park Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ 07024. For menus, hours of operation and the upcoming show information, please visit https://ventanasatthemodern.com/ and call 201.583.4777. Follow on Instagram @ventanasatthemodern.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of VENTANAS Restaurant and Lounge at The Modern