Celebrate DISARONNO DAY 4/19 With the Iconic Liqueur

Disaronno Day is on April 19th and the world’s favorite Italian liqueur, Disaronno invites you to celebrate in fashion the La DolceVita lifestyle with Disaronno Originale and Disaronno Velvet.

The La Dolce Vita lifestyle is full of worldly, immersive pleasures that reflect style, grace and the desire to connect and share moments of enchanting, everlasting beauty. At the center of this modern lifestyle comes Disaronno that is ideal for sipping and cocktails. We want our readers to know more about this wonderful liqueur and we also have several recipes that can be easily mixed for friends and family on Disaronno Day and beyond.

Disaronno Originale features an original taste and unmistakable aroma. It stands out on the world stage with distribution in more than 160 countries. The Disaronno bottle has a unique design and a cap, which lends elegance and modernity, embellished with a golden label that enhances its contemporary style. Disaronno is a pleasure to enjoy on the rocks as well as in its various amaretto forward drinks. (SRP: $29.99) Here's a refreshing low alcohol drink that is easy to prepare.

Disaronno Fizz

Ingredients:

-45 ml Disaronno

-150 ml Soda or Sparkling Water

-Fresh lemon juice

Method: Pour Disaronno over ice, add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and top up with soda water. Stir and garnish with lemon zest.

Disaronno Velvet is incredibly smooth with an 17% ABV. It boasts the floral character of almonds with nuances of chocolate and vanilla. Blending the unique flavor of Disaronno Originale and the richness of a velvety cream, Disaronno Velvet is best served over ice. (SRP: $29.99) Check out the recipe for a luscious drink using Disaronno Velvet.

Disaronno Pink Velvet

Ingredients:

-50 ml Disaronno Velvet

-10 ml Disaronno

-25 ml Red Bitter

-Pinch of sea salt

Method: Mix all the ingredients and pour the liquid in a glass with ice. Finish with a pinch of sea salt.

For more information on Disaronno. additional recipes, and to purchase, please visit https://www.disaronno.com/en/ .

Photo Credit: Provided by Disaronno



