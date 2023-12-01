CREAMLINE for Gingerbread House Building and More

Creamline, the Farm-Sourced American classics restaurant in partnership with Ronnybrook Farm, will be hosting Boozy Gingerbread House Building Events at their Gotham West Market location on December 12th and their Chelsea Market location on December 13th, from 6-8pm. Guests will have a chance to build gingerbread houses while enjoying holiday-themed music and dishes from the menu. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite (Gotham West, Chelsea) for $55, which includes not only the gingerbread house, but also the choice of a burger or sandwich including the Rosekrans Farm Cheeseburger, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich, and Grilled Cheese, side, and a boozy milkshake.

Additionally, Creamline is continuing their partnership with the iconic Economy Candy with a special Candy Cane Milkshake. Available for the month of December at both locations, the milkshake is made with vanilla ice cream and crushed candy canes from Economy Candy, topped with whipped cream and an additional candy cane. Plus, take it up a notch by making it boozy with a splash of Creme de Menthe.

Lastly, celebrate the holidays with the return of two winter specials, available for the month of December including the Ronnybrook Farm Eggnog Milkshake and Hot Chocolate made with housemade fudge and Ronnybrook Farm’s milk, topped with whipped cream.

In partnership with the beloved Ronnybrook Farm, Creamline’s chef/owner Harris Mayer-Selinger and his partner Nick Contess, work with local farmers and purveyors that are based exclusively in New York State. These producers only sell the highest quality ingredients to create their chef-driven menu of casual favorites, including burgers, chicken sandwiches such as their cult favorite honey butter fried chicken sandwich, grilled cheese, milkshakes, and more.

