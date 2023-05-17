CREAMLINE Opens at Gotham West Market

Creamline, the farm-sourced American classics restaurant, has opened a new location in Gotham West Market located at 600 11th Ave, New York, NY 10036. In partnership with the beloved Ronnybrook Farm (called the "Dom Perignon of dairy" by The New York Times), Creamline works with local farmers and purveyors-based exclusively in New York State-who only sell the highest quality ingredients to create their chef-driven menu of American favorites. The new location of Creamline, open for dine-in, delivery and takeout, will serve their American classics, including burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, milkshakes and more, and will also have its own dedicated patio area for outdoor dining, just in time for the warmer months.

Creamline partners with Ronnybrook Farm, the third-generation, family owned and operated farm in Ancramdale, New York. With a dedication to sustainable and ethical farming, Ronnybrook is committed to quality, demonstrated in the way they raise their cows and produce dairy products in small batches, delivered at peak freshness, Ronnybrook provides all of the dairy used at Creamline and is key to making several of their menu items, from the butter that crisps up their grilled cheese sandwiches, to the milk for their milkshakes.

Creamline's menu items are made with ingredients from high quality, locally sourced purveyors such as Ronnybrook Farms, Rosenkrans Farm, and Catskill Provisions. The menu features farm-sourced American Classics like the Rosenkrans Farm Cheeseburger with ketchup, special sauce, pickles, and red onion, on a buttery bun, sandwiches like the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Honey Butter Chicken Sandwich and Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup, and milkshakes like Chocolate Fudge, Vanilla, Strawberry, Peanut Butter and Two Cookies and Cream. Creamline also serves Waffle Fries, which are available regular or sweet potato, and can be had as cheese fries with their house-made cheddar cheese sauce as well as beers exclusively from New York breweries.

The new location at Gotham West Market, which can seat 50 guests, will have its own dedicated entrance on 44th Street, as well as its own 12-seat patio space for outdoor dining.

"Over the years, Gotham West Market has become a local favorite and distinguished culinary destination in Hell's Kitchen. We are excited to welcome Creamline to our vibrant roster of vendors at Gotham West Market, further establishing the market as a dynamic marketplace locals and tourists alike can enjoy," said Phil Lavoie, COO of Gotham Organization.

Creamline's Gotham West Market location is open for dine-in, delivery and takeout, and is open from 11 AM-8 PM. For more information, visit https://www.creamlinenyc.com/ and follow on Instagram @creamlinenyc.

