BALCONES DISTILLING Debuts 'Whiskey from a New Perspective'

Editor's Note: In the fall of 2023, we had the pleasure of visiting Balcones Distilling in Waco, Texas. We encourage our readers to explore Balcones whiskies as they are exquisite spirits.

Balcones Distilling unveils its new campaign, titled "Whisky from a New Perspective", inspired by the distillery team's artistic and fresh approach to whisky-making.

Based in Waco, Texas, the Balcones distillery is forged on a fault line where two opposing land masses meet, fueling an energy and creative heat that drives a continuous journey of experimentation and innovation for Balcones.

Led by a distilling team that has backgrounds in art, music, writing, and a head distiller who is a master in both whisky and ceramics, Balcones credits the brand's success to keeping creativity at its core, along with the ability to tune into the natural world around them, to create original, expressive whiskies that reflect the volatile climate of Texas.

Launching April 15, 2024, in Texas, California, Colorado, New York, Florida and Illinois, the digital-first campaign is a testament to DIAGEO'S belief in the future of Balcones and its leadership in the burgeoning category of American Single Malt Whisky.

"In a world where people often wait for trends and culture to influence them, the Balcones team invites us to see creative possibilities where others don't," said Frank Dudley, brand director of Disruptive Whiskies at DIAGEO North America. "They listen to the rhythm of Texas, they're diligent about every detail, and they don't let external trends control them. This approach has made Balcones a pioneer in the Texas whisky revolution and a leader in the American Single Malt category."

The campaign creative highlights the unique process Balcones uses to make their whisky, including custom copper pot stills and custom barrels, and illustrates how its distilling team views whisky-making in the heart of Texas.

"The purpose of this new campaign is to introduce Balcones whiskies to even more consumers and show them what sets Balcones apart in the whisky space, especially in the booming American Single Malt category," said Dudley.

Made in partnership with creative agency Sidecar, the campaign features digital and social advertising, as well as organic social content, and will be supplemented with PR and experiential activations.

"Balcones sees whisky, and so much more, from a new perspective," said Liz Klesath, managing partner at Sidecar. "It's rare to see a distillery based in Texas making single malts, so we opted for an artful campaign to highlight the creativity taking place in the often-misconceived Waco, Texas. The 'Whisky from a New Perspective' campaign kicks off the newest chapter for Balcones—showcasing their continued innovative approach to making whisky."

To learn more about Balcones, visit BalconesDistilling.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balcones Distilling