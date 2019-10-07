Armory Oktoberfest Brings Munich To Philadelphia With Grand Finale Of Oktoberfest Season

Brauhaus Schmitz saved their best Oktoberfest for last! Following record crowds for South Street Oktoberfest, Doug Hager and the Brauhaus team are back again for the 4th Annual 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest, on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19, 2019. Staged in the sprawling 23rd Street Armory, the Armory Oktoberfest includes three sessions, each able to accommodate 1,400 revelers, for one of the biggest beer-drinking events to hit Philadelphia and one of the most authentic Oktoberfest parties in the United States. Tickets are on sale now and include music, dancing, food, drink and much more. Tickets are selling faster than prior years - get them before they are gone. Prost!

"Philadelphia has quickly grown into one of the top spots in America to celebrate Oktoberfest," said Hager. "Hot on the heels of a record-breaker on South Street and fresh off our success this past weekend at Haddon Oktoberfest on the Square, we are ready for a huge finish and grand finale. Each year, we try to aim the bar high and make the show bigger and better. The Armory experience is our most authentic, with 16,000 square feet and 30 foot ceilings we really go all out. There truly is nothing currently like this in the entire region or state and expects to attract folks from Philly, SE PA, Baltimore, DC, NYC and beyond. Come close out the season with this amazing experience. If you can't get to Munich, this is one of the next best things!"



Break out your lederhosen and dirndl! Brauhaus Schmitz will transform the fortress-like structure located at 22 South 23rd Street in West Center City (only a 5-minute walk from 30th Street Station) into an authentic Munich festival tent. The 16,000 square foot space will be decked out with Bavarian blue and white ceilings, authentic festival tables and benches imported from Germany, as well as a lofted stage area for musical acts, which will include the The Bratwurst Boys Friday night and Brauhaus regulars Die Heimatklänge Saturday sessions.

Beer for 2019 will be provided by the world famous Hofbräuhaus München - Das Original. Traditional Oktoberfest food will be provided by Brauhaus Schmitz's Executive Chef Valentin Bay. His menu will include pay-as-you-go items such as sausage sandwich or roast pork sandwich served with sauerkraut, sausage or roast pork platter served with sauerkraut and potato salad, curry wurst platter, french fries and more. Sausage choices include Bratwurst (pork, marjoram, caraway, mace) and Beauernwurst (hickory smoked pork and beef, garlic, pepper, mustard seed). Guests can also indulge in a separate stand for pretzels and cookies. VIP packages also contain elevated food selections included with the ticket price.

This two-day festival will give guests the opportunity to celebrate at one of three separate four-hour sessions each accommodating up to 1,400 people. This year, the new number of guests makes room for a new layout - with more room for dancing and celebrating. Each session will also include a ceremonial Keg tapping with special honored guests. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, October 18, 2019, 7:30pm to 11:30pm (entertainment: The Bratwurst Boys)

Saturday, October 18, 2019, 1:00pm to 5:00pm (entertainment: Die Heimatklänge)

Saturday, October 18, 2019, 7:30pm to 11:04pm (entertainment: Die Heimatklänge)

Hager added, "There truly is nothing currently like this in the entire region or state. This event draws attendees from Philadelphia, Southeast Pennsylvania, Baltimore, Washington D.C., New York City, New Jersey, Delaware and other states along the East Coast. While the event draws in the locals, the event each year attracts more and more tourists looking to visit the City of Brotherly Love. The number one thing we hear from guests is about the authenticity of this celebration - with some German friends saying its the closest thing to being in Munich. We hope you can experience this for yourself this year!"

Three ticket packages are available for 2019 - including:

General Admission tickets are $25 each and include open seating on imported festival benches, pay-as-you-go traditional Bavarian food, first liter of beer, one large Bavarian pretzel and access to music and dancing. Table service will also be available this year in Genera Admission.

VIP tickets (for groups of 2 to 8) are $70 each and include reserved seating, table service, glass liter mug, two liters of beer, private bathrooms and one food ticket good for a entrée platter for your group. Please contact Brauhaus Schmitz for parties larger than 8 for group sales.



Uber VIP tickets (per per person for groups or 4 or 8) are $85 each and include all benefits of VIP Tickets, plus Brotzeit (meats, cheeses, bread, etc), "Schlachtplatter" for your group (Family style, Roast Chicken, Sausages, Roast pork, Sauerkraut, Potato Salad), table seating on the entrance side closest to the bathrooms and all the action, and other surprises. Please contact Brauhaus Schmitz for parties larger than 8 or Groups of four. Groups of four may be accommodated based on demand.

All tickets are on sale now at www.brauhausschmitz.com/events1. Note: VIP and Uber VIP tickets are nearing sell out for the Saturday afternoon session. VIP options are going fast for the Saturday evening session. For more information, visit the above link or call Brauhaus at 267-909-8814.





