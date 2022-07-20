AVENGERS CAMPUS has Opened Today at Disneyland Paris

Avengers Campus has opened this morning at Disneyland Paris, with the promise to empower guests to take an active role alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes and live out their own heroic story. Avengers Campus is an entirely reimagined universe dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of Heroes, right here, right now in Disneyland Paris. Everyone is invited to join the action - teaming up with the Avengers and their allies throughout the land; slinging webs like Spider-Man; flying into space with Iron Man and Captain Marvel; and suiting up and re-fueling in true Super Hero fashion.

Opening as part of the 30th Anniversary celebration of Disneyland Paris, Avengers Campus is the next key milestone in Walt Disney Studios Park multi-year transformation plan and represents the Resort's next level of exceptional guest experiences. With Avengers Campus and Disney Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel, Disneyland Paris is poised to be the ULTIMATE destination for Marvel fans to live an immersive experience among their favorite Super Heroes.

WELCOME TO AVENGERS CAMPUS

Avengers Campus has been created by Tony Stark himself to discover, recruit and train the next generation of Super Heroes. For the first time, recruits will be empowered to take an active role alongside the Avengers.

To fulfill this promise, Walt Disney Imagineering teams in Paris and around the world have worked side-by-side with teams that brought the Avengers films, television series and comics to life. Together, they have designed and created a brand-new place in the Marvel multiverse that champions the inner Super Hero that lives in all of us. In fact, regardless of whether they are deep dive Marvel fans or come new to the Super Hero world once they enter Avengers Campus, they all become recruits, ready to take the next step in their heroic journey!

Imagine helping Spider-Man on a mission where you can shoot webs from your wrists, saving the universe at high speed along with Iron Man and Captain Marvel, training with Okoye and the Dora Milaje, seeing Black Widow fight evil forces, dancing with the Guardians of the Galaxy... and so much more!

During their "Adventure with a capital A", recruits will be able to gear up like some of their favorite Super Heroes with an exclusive shopping experience and of course, refuel like the Avengers would with various delicious eats and treats at restaurants PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory and even more!

LIVE-ACTION & HEROIC ENCOUNTERS

Recruits will have the opportunity to meet Spider-Man, Iron Man or Captain Marvel in a new dedicated building unique to Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris, the Training Center. For the first time in a Disney Park, a dynamic "freeze frame" video sequence, created by Disney PhotoPass™ with 27 cameras all around the action, can capture these meetings with Captain Marvel or Iron Man and turn them into unforgettable moments. These special encounters will be available for booking through the Disneyland Paris mobile app.

New recruits of all ages will be able to encounter heroes outdoor throughout their visit in more interactive and exciting ways than ever before. They will get the chance to train with Black Panther's loyal protectors, the Dora Milaje, and learn from the warriors of Wakanda on what it's like to be a member of this elite royal guard.

Saving the world can also be fun as recruits will have a chance to try on their best dance moves during an interactive dance-off with Star Lord and Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy. The Gateway Portal will also give recruits the chance to capture the moment when they will meet one of the many Super Heroes of Avengers Campus.

"F.R.I.D.A.Y." the famous Artificial Intelligence designed by Tony Stark himself will be watching out and interacting with the Earth's Mightiest Super Heroes. Uploaded to the building façade of AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: FLIGHT FORCE building - the Avengers Headquarters - she will also welcome recruits to the Campus, monitor it for threats, and signal the arrivals and departures of Avengers. F.R.I.D.A.Y.'s presence will be exclusive to Disneyland Paris.

ACTION-PACKED ADVENTURES WITH IRON MAN, CAPTAIN MARVEL AND SPIDER-MAN

Exclusive to Disneyland Paris, AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: FLIGHT FORCE is every Super Heroes fan and thrills seeker's dream come true. On this high-speed rollercoaster, recruits will team up with none other than Captain Marvel herself and the one and only Iron Man.

Recruits will be briefed by Iron Man himself, equipped with a brand-new Mark 80 armor exclusively designed for his missions at Avengers Campus. With no time to waste, they will have the opportunity to team up with the two Avengers on a high-speed mission. They will embark and fly up through space in a vehicle that Stark has equipped with a homing device, to lure the threat away from planet Earth.

Height requirement to ride AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: FLIGHT FORCE is 120 cm, equivalent to 47 inches.

SPIDER-MAN W.E.B. ADVENTURE is a new generation of attraction where recruits of all ages will be given web-slinging superpowers. A feat accomplished with innovative technology created specifically for this attraction. The mission: team up with Spidey and help capture the out-of-control Spider-Bots - Peter Parker's robot sidekicks - before they wreak havoc on the Campus.

Through specially designed, innovative technology that recognizes body movements and gestures, recruits will reach out their hands and sling webs from their wrists, just like Spider-Man. As the WEB Slinger vehicles progress and the mission continues, Spider-Bots will become harder and harder to beat as they continue to multiply. After helping Spider-Man trap the rogue Spider-Bots, recruits will be able to see how many Spider-Bots they caught as a team in their vehicles.

There is no height requirement for this attraction, allowing young aspiring heroes to join the action.

REFUEL LIKE A SUPER HERO WITH EXCLUSIVE DINING EXPERIENCES

Pym Kitchen is an innovation science lab where the food and drinks tell a story. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp use "Pym Particles" to grow and shrink just about anything, Pym Technologies applies this science to the creation of shareable bites, inventive entrees and sweet treats as a buffet. Recruits will be able to savor items at unusual scales, including both gigantic shareable pretzel sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, vegetables, cakes, and their tiniest, cutest versions for those who wish to try everything.

Stark Factory is a quick service restaurant where recruits refueling will get to enjoy a cooking show experience with homemade pizzas fresh from the pizzaiolos' oven, including Vegetarian option, salads, and a choice of fresh pasta. The signature dessert will be paying tribute to Thor as it will be inspired by the God of Thunder's very own favorite treats as seen in Marvel Comics.

Formerly an assembly line for Howard Stark, it features relics of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s earlier activities and hosts many "Easter Eggs" hidden as fan tributes including artifacts built by Tony Stark and the impressive HulkBuster - the armor he created with the help of Bruce Banner for the Hulk, which is exclusive to Disneyland Paris.

The WEB - Worldwide Eating Brigade - food truck will be run by the WEB workshop's inventors and serve a variety of Asian noodles and coconut balls. The FAN-tastic Food Truck, Tony Stark's favorite, will be parked nearby, serving New York style hot dogs, including vegan sausages, various types of sauces and toppings; and a cheesecake on a stick for dessert. Avengers Campus will also be home of the Super Diner, a small traditional American restaurant serving Reuben sandwiches, a signature North American recipe made with corned beef, cheese, Sauerkraut, and a savory dressing, grilled between slices of rye bread.

GEAR UP WITH HEROIC MERCHANDISE

Mission Equipment shop will be the place to pick up a great range of campus gear, including official Avengers Campus and WEB - Worldwide Engineering Brigade - supply. WEB Tech accessories will make recruit's experience even more special. SPIDER-MAN W.E.B. ADVENTURE is the first Disneyland Paris attraction allowing recruits to customize their experience onboard, using WEB Tech accessories. For additional powers and customized experience, check out the WEB Tech accessories available at Mission Equipment shop, located inside the building of the attraction. With the purchase of WEB Power Band, recruits will have access to advanced functions like a multi-firing web option while battling those Spider-Bots on the loose inside SPIDER-MAN W.E.B. ADVENTURE.

WEB Tech can change recruits' powers on the attraction to those inspired by fan-favorite Super Heroes- like Spider-Man with electro-dynamic webs, Iron Man with repulsor blasts and Doctor Strange with mystic amplifier.

Every Super Hero needs a friendly sidekick to help protect their neighborhood. Spider-Bots place recruits in the driver's seat, allowing them to command their own Spider-Bot and battle opponents, with programmed combat and defensive abilities. Looking to take one's Spider-Bot to the next level? Inspired by some favorite Super Heroes, tactical upgrades change the overall appearance of a Spider-Bot and enhance its battle capabilities. These tactical upgrades are inspired by Iron Man, Black Widow, Black Panther... But keep an eye out for more to come!

Those looking to show off their WEB pride can embrace their inner science whiz with a variety of apparel and other specialty products available exclusively at Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park.

PLAY AND STAY FOR A FULLY IMMERSIVE GETAWAY

Disneyland Paris will offer the ultimate Marvel experience from sunrise to sunset for guests who stay at Disney Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel. Opened June 2021, the guest experience is taken to the next level with a holistic, 360-degree approach to storytelling, including the Super Hero Station, which will offer Heroic Encounters with Captain America and Black Widow as of Marvel Avengers Campus opening; and the Hero Training Zone, an outdoor field with dedicated areas for a variety of sports activities that can be enjoyed by guests of all ages. With 350 pieces of artwork created by more than 110 artists from Europe and beyond - including 50 exclusive pieces - it is one of the largest publicly viewable collections of Marvel art in the world.

THE REAL HEROES BEHIND THE SCENES

More than 450 Cast Members known as Campus Personnel are being discovered, recruited, and trained to operate Marvel Avengers Campus. They will play a key role at the heart of the recruit's experience to bring this parallel dimension of the Marvel multiverse to life like never before. Guests or "recruits" will enjoy truly interactive, next-level storytelling as Campus Personnel introduce them to new stories and train them for missions taking place across the campus, creating moments of adventure and discovery that will drive all recruits of all ages to action.

Generating more than 450 job openings - two thirds of which are long-term positions - our objective is for around 70% of our Campus Personnel to join from diverse roles across the Resort.

The opening of Marvel Avengers Campus is an opportunity to launch a special training for Cast Members operating in the area, as well as a chance to inspire and educate all 16 000 Cast Members on the Marvel Universe. The journey begins for everyone with an inside look at 80 years of Marvel storytelling to gain a deep understanding and appreciation of the brand and characters. This is followed by interactive and playful training exercises that teach the "Campus Personnel" about the missions and stories that they will soon share as they recruit the next generation of Super Heroes at Marvel Avengers Campus, playing unique roles at the heart of the guest experience whether they operate at attractions, entertainment, shopping, or dining. Those in specialized roles will benefit from dedicated training to hone their skills even further. All Cast Members are also invited to enjoy virtual 3D campus visits for a chance to experience the excitement and adventure to come. Together, Campus Personnel will assemble across an incredible range of roles to create an unforgettable experience for all recruits.

Walt Disney Imagineering Paris and Disneyland Paris Entertainment teams are once again bringing the original stories to life in collaboration with the excellence and technical expertise of more than 100 trusted French and European vendors who contributed their savoir-faire to elevate the guest experience even further for an action-packed adventure. Disneyland Paris continues to partner with suppliers across a broad range of industries for meaningful contribution to the local territory and around many of the European markets from where our guests visit the resort.

Walt Disney Imagineering teams have worked hand in hand with visual development artists from Marvel Studios to create a story that is original to Marvel Avengers Campus in Paris. The collaboration, that had also been central to the creation of Disney Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris, was taken to an all-new level. With more than 350 pieces of Marvel artwork on display, the Hotel is a unique way for Disneyland Paris guests to celebrate the Marvel Universe. With the opening of Marvel Avengers Campus this summer, guests are invited to move a step further into action and become the Hero of their own story - which required seamless collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and Marvel from conceptual stages throughout the creative, design and production process.

Disneyland Paris is in a constant state of transformation, from its theme parks to its hotels, shopping, dining and more. While celebrating its 30th Anniversary, Disneyland Paris will establish its entry into a new era with the opening of Marvel Avengers Campus on July 20, 2022. This immersive themed area - unlike anything seen before in Europe - is the resort's next major milestone as part of the two-billion-euro, multi-year transformation underway at Walt Disney Studios Park. Marvel Avengers Campus is a chance to be a part of interactive Marvel experiences and witness the next level of an exceptional Guest experience Disneyland Paris aims to provide.

Photo Credit: Copyright Disney