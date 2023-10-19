ACE HOTEL BROOKLYN Announces Upcoming Events

There are some exciting happenings at Ace Hotel Brooklyn this month and beyond. Check them out and make plans!

-Ace Hotel Brooklyn welcomes its next Artist in Residence, Janie Korn. Ace Hotel Brooklyn, in partnership with studio FORT MAKERS, has invited interdisciplinary artist Janie Korn to take residency at the hotel as part of Ace’s Artist in Residence in series, where rooms are turned into studio spaces and art organizations are invited to take residency at the hotel for a month, and present work in The Gallery (to date, the program has hosted over 350 artists across Ace properties over the last decade – and this year, for the first time, simultaneously launched at eight Ace locations globally). Janie will be unveiling her work on November 6 with an opening party in the Lobby Bar.

-Dance the night away with Vinyl Nights' Lobby Bar DJ residency. Every Saturday from now through December, join Vinyl Nights from 8pm through 1am in The Lobby Bar and dance to NYC club culture hits, including disco, funk & soul, house, boogie, latin, 80s and 90s hip hop, and more, while you sip cocktails like Japanese Old Fashioned and Cool Colada, and enjoy bar bites like TK TK off the newly revamped menu from Chef Camille Becerra.

-Cherry Bombe Hosts the 3rd Annual Cooks & Books (Sat, 11/11). Join a lineup of incredibly talented female chefs for a day of cookbook pop-ups, panel conversations with recipe writers, and detailed demos throughout Ace Hotel Brooklyn. As You Are will also be serving a special menu curated by Cherry Bombe, in the week leading up to the festival from Chef Camille Becerra. Tickets info to go live in the coming weeks. Let us know if interested in dining at As You Are, or joining the event – limited spots available.

-Discuss artistic WIPs at Crit Night (Weds, 11/29). Ace Hotel Brooklyn joins forces with Pioneer Works for Crit Night, a seasonal series where Pioneer Works’ artists-in-residence share works in progress during an intimate evening focused around experimentation and discourse. Our first session will feature Brooklyn-based singer, songwriter and scholar Gelsey Bell, who has been called “one of New York’s most adventurous musicians” by The New York Times, and artist and creative technologist Ari Melenciano, who explores how various forms of design influence sentient experiences.

Ace hotel Brooklyn is located at 252 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY 11217. Call (718) 313-3636 and visit https://acehotel.com/brooklyn/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ace Hotel Brooklyn