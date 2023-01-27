Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wright State Theatre Presents THE LARAMIE PROJECT

Based on interviews conducted by director Moises Kaufman and The Tectonic Theatre Project in the immediate aftermath of the murder of Matthew Shepard.

Jan. 27, 2023  
Wright State Theatre Presents THE LARAMIE PROJECT

Wright State Theatre presents the true-life drama, THE LARAMIE PROJECT from February 17-26th in the intimate Herbst Theatre.

Based on interviews conducted by director Moises Kaufman and The Tectonic Theatre Project in the immediate aftermath of the murder of Matthew Shepard (a young gay man in Laramie, Wyoming), this play takes the actual words of members of that community and weaves a searing portrait of a small Western town coming to grips with these horrifying events. Director Josh Aaron McCabe guides a company of eight student actors as they portray dozens of roles, moving fluidly from one identity to the next in simple and dramatically transformative ways.

Wright State Theatre is presenting this on the 25th anniversary of Mr. Shepard's hate-fueled murder, an event that galvanized America and prompted an urgent reckoning with attitudes about members of the LGBTQ community. The production is supported by several University and Dayton area organizations: Wright State University's LGBTQA Center, The Rubi Girls and The Muse Machine have all offered production support. Muse Machine teachers will attend a special performance that is followed by a discussion with a current member of The Tectonic Theatre Project, and Wright State's LGBTQA Center is supporting that event, as well as an upcoming symposium later this term. As part of the School of Fine and Performing Arts examination of artist responses to this hate crime, Wright State's Choral Music Program is presenting, "Considering Matthew Shepard", by Craig Hella Johnson on March 26th in Wright State's Schuster Hall. Emily Yantis-Houser, Associate Director of the WSU LGBTQA Center says," "Matthew Shepard's murder is an incredible tragedy that is pivotal to the modern-day LGBTQ+ movement. Not soon after the insurmountable loss felt by the AIDS epidemic, it marked a new surge of political activism for LGBTQ+ rights and humanity. It is especially pivotal for young people and college students as Matthew was a 22-year-old gay college student who was just out for a night of fun with his friends. It is imperative for the Wright State community, particularly our LGBTQ+ community, that we reignite the memory of Matthew Shepard by sparking dialogue and activism, which is why the LGBTQA Center is proud to sponsor this production of THE LARAMIE PROJECT on our campus."

THE LARAMIE PROJECT director, Josh Aaron McCabe talks about his experience working with students, "We did a read through of the play, and just to hear the voices of cast members as I just saw them shaking, reading it in tears; not just because it's a powerful piece, but because this is their fears realized. The thing about great theater is that you do see yourself on some level in some of the characters. And it's not always fun. It isn't always right. The play has a new kind of urgency because people are realizing this is happening in their own backyard. There does seem to be more of a desire for people, especially young people, to be honest. So, as a result, it makes those who are uncomfortable with it more vocal. As one of the characters in play says, there's different kinds of violence. There's the violence that happened to Matthew Shepard; the most brutal violent act. And then there's the violence of language. And his point is that that's violence too, when people drop words that are offensive to people that that's also a kind of violence."

THE LARAMIE PROJECT creative team includes: Natalie Jobe (Scenic Design), Emma Green (Costume Design), Alex Markley (Lighting Design), James Dunlap (Sound Design), Dylan Serrano (Stage Manager), and John Lavarnway (Properties Design).

Tickets and information are available at www.wright.edu/theatre or (937) 775-2500.




Dallas Black Dance Theatres Cultural Awareness Highlights World Premieres and Timeless Cla Photo
Dallas Black Dance Theatre's Cultural Awareness Highlights World Premieres and Timeless Classics by Master Choreographers
Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) celebrates Black History Month by performing works that share slices of life, culture, and history in its Cultural Awareness Performance Series. The performances feature two world premieres by Gregory Dolbashian and Sean J. Smith and two modern dance classics by master choreographers Donald McKayle and Matthew Rushing.
NYC Dance Alliance Gala Will Feature ABT, Martha Graham Dance Co, and More Photo
NYC Dance Alliance Gala Will Feature ABT, Martha Graham Dance Co, and More
On Jan. 30 at 7:30pm, The Joyce Theater will be home to Destiny Rising, an evening of dance to benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation's college scholarship program, which to date, has awarded $4.5 million to over 400 talented teenage dancers all over the US, currently represented in 40+ of the most prestigious dance programs across the country.
DREAM WITH ME is Up Next in the Sunday Morning Music Series Presented By BroadStage Photo
DREAM WITH ME is Up Next in the Sunday Morning Music Series Presented By BroadStage
BroadStage is inaugurating a new and engaging chamber music series Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica curated by award-winning cellist and longtime BroadStage collaborator Antonio Lysy, musical director of the annual Incontri in Terra di Siena Chamber Music Festival in Tuscany, Italy that he founded in 1989. 
Review: NEXT@90 CANIPAROLI / BREINER / OISHI PREMIERES at San Francisco Ballet Shows Just Photo
Review: NEXT@90 CANIPAROLI / BREINER / OISHI PREMIERES at San Francisco Ballet Shows Just How Thrillingly Relevant Ballet Can Be
What did our critic think of NEXT@90 CANIPAROLI / BREINER / OISHI PREMIERES at San Francisco Ballet? BroadwayWorld reviews the 2nd program of San Francisco Ballet's 'next@90' festival featuring immensely rewarding world premieres by Val Caniparoli, Bridget Breiner & Yuka Oishi.

More Hot Stories For You


NYC Dance Alliance Gala Will Feature ABT, Martha Graham Dance Co, and MoreNYC Dance Alliance Gala Will Feature ABT, Martha Graham Dance Co, and More
January 27, 2023

On Jan. 30 at 7:30pm, The Joyce Theater will be home to Destiny Rising, an evening of dance to benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation's college scholarship program, which to date, has awarded $4.5 million to over 400 talented teenage dancers all over the US, currently represented in 40+ of the most prestigious dance programs across the country.
DREAM WITH ME is Up Next in the Sunday Morning Music Series Presented By BroadStageDREAM WITH ME is Up Next in the Sunday Morning Music Series Presented By BroadStage
January 26, 2023

BroadStage is inaugurating a new and engaging chamber music series Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica curated by award-winning cellist and longtime BroadStage collaborator Antonio Lysy, musical director of the annual Incontri in Terra di Siena Chamber Music Festival in Tuscany, Italy that he founded in 1989. 
Margie Duncan, Dancer, Actress and Manager of Debbie Reynolds Studio Dies At Age 92Margie Duncan, Dancer, Actress and Manager of Debbie Reynolds Studio Dies At Age 92
January 25, 2023

Margie Duncan passed away after a brief illness on January 3, 2023 at her home in Porter Ranch, California, surrounded by her loving family. She was 92 years old.
American Tap Dance Foundation Film Series Continues Next WeekAmerican Tap Dance Foundation Film Series Continues Next Week
January 23, 2023

The American Tap Dance Foundation's First Friday Film Festival will take place on Friday, February 3 at 7pm ET, with American Tap Dance Orchestra in Concert, livestreamed. Registration and link can be found at Shows & Events. Fee: $5.00.
History-making dancer Chun Wai Chan to Star in the Upcoming Short Film NEVER FADE AWAYHistory-making dancer Chun Wai Chan to Star in the Upcoming Short Film NEVER FADE AWAY
January 23, 2023

Chun Wai Chan, the first principal dancer of Chinese descent in the 74-year history of New York City Ballet, will be featured in the upcoming short film, Never Fade Away, written and produced by pianist Donna Weng Friedman.
share