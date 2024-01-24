Wright State Theatre Presents Marina Carr's Irish Drama BY THE BOG OF CATS, February 2 – February 11

This area premiere opens Spring offerings to the public on the Festival Stage.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

Review: GISELLE, London Coliseum Photo 1 Review: GISELLE, London Coliseum
Principal Dancer Yuan Yuan Tan to Give Final Performance with San Francisco Ballet in MARG Photo 2 Principal Dancer Yuan Yuan Tan to Give Final Performance with San Francisco Ballet in MARGUERITE AND ARMAND
Sarah Stackhouse, Former Company Member Of Limón Dance Company, Has Passed Away Photo 3 Sarah Stackhouse, Former Company Member Of Limón Dance Company, Has Passed Away
Review: Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE at The Joyce Theater Through 2/21 Photo 4 Review: Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE at The Joyce Theater Through 2/21

Wright State Theatre Presents Marina Carr's Irish Drama BY THE BOG OF CATS, February 2 – February 11

Wright State Theatre Presents Marina Carr's Irish Drama BY THE BOG OF CATS, February 2 – February 11

Wright State Theatre will present Marina Carr's Irish Drama, BY THE BOG OF CATS, a furious, uncompromising tale of greed and betrayal, of murder and profound self-sacrifice. Loosely based on Euripides' tragedy Medea, and set on the bleak, ghostly Irish landscape of the Bog of Cats, this provocative drama discloses one woman's courageous attempts to lay claim to that which is hers, as her world is torn in two. This area premiere opens Spring offerings to the public on the Festival Stage.

 Guest Director Gina Handy Minyard (Artistic Director of Magnolia Theatre Company) talks about her attraction to Marina Carr's play, “I am a female director, this is a female playwright, and the cast is primarily female.  These characters are powerful and unafraid.  When asked about what she wants the audience to leave thinking about, she answered, “I would hope audiences would be thinking about love, family, and the sacrifices we all make for those we care about.”

BY THE BOG OF CATS marks Minyard's WSU directing debut.  When asked about working on this university project with our students, Minyard said, “These students did an impressive job preparing for the rehearsal process over the break.  Their preparedness led to us being able to ask deeper questions right away about characterization and physicality.  They are receptive, open and bold.  It's a joy for me to lead them in rehearsal each night.” 

BY THE BOG OF CATS features scenic design by Instructor Zoe Still, costume design by student Emma Green, Lighting Design by Professor Matt Benjamin, Sound Design by resident sound designer James Dunlap, and Dialect Work by Professor Deborah Thomas. Original music by James Dunlap with Lindzay Young (fiddle) and Kevin Anderson (percussion).  It is an area premiere.

BY THE BOG OF CATS runs from February 2 – February 11:  Feb. 2 (8 pm), 3 (8 pm), 4 (2 pm), 9 (8 pm), 10 (2 pm), 10 (8 pm), 11 (2 pm) in Wright State University's Festival Playhouse in the Creative Arts Center of the School of Fine and Performing Arts. 

Tickets can be purchased at:

Click Here

(937) 775-2500 box office




RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Video: Andres Zuniga On His Ballet Inspirations & Joining New York City Ballet Photo
Video: Andres Zuniga On His Ballet Inspirations & Joining New York City Ballet

Watch as Andres Zuniga talks about his early dance inspirations and joining New York City Ballet. With both parents in the medical field, Andres Zuniga saw the same path for himself until a performance of Balanchine works and encounter with his most revered muse veered his aspirations towards the NYCB stage.

2
Trisha Brown Dance Company to Present Second Commission At The Joyce Theater in March Photo
Trisha Brown Dance Company to Present Second Commission At The Joyce Theater in March

THE TRISHA BROWN DANCE COMPANY will present its second commissioned work at The Joyce Theater, March 26-31. New York premiere of 'In the Fall' by Noé Soulier, along with Brown's iconic works 'Working Title' and 'Glacial Decoy.'

3
American Ballet Theatre Relaunches ABTots Program 2024 Photo
American Ballet Theatre Relaunches ABTots Program 2024

American Ballet Theatre has announced the return of ABTots, a unique parent/child engagement program designed for children two to three years old.  

4
Saratoga Performing Arts Center Reveals New York City Ballet 2024 Summer Season Photo
Saratoga Performing Arts Center Reveals New York City Ballet 2024 Summer Season

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) has announced its 2024 NEW YORK CITY BALLET (NYCB) season featuring four unique programs from July 9-13 as part of NYCB's historic 75th anniversary and its 58th anniversary season in Saratoga.

More Hot Stories For You

Wright State Theatre Presents Marina Carr's Irish Drama BY THE BOG OF CATS, February 2 – February 11Wright State Theatre Presents Marina Carr's Irish Drama BY THE BOG OF CATS, February 2 – February 11
Trisha Brown Dance Company to Present Second Commission At The Joyce Theater in MarchTrisha Brown Dance Company to Present Second Commission At The Joyce Theater in March
American Ballet Theatre Relaunches ABTots Program 2024American Ballet Theatre Relaunches ABTots Program 2024
Saratoga Performing Arts Center Reveals New York City Ballet 2024 Summer SeasonSaratoga Performing Arts Center Reveals New York City Ballet 2024 Summer Season

Videos

Andres Zuniga On His Ballet Inspirations & Joining New York City Ballet Video
Andres Zuniga On His Ballet Inspirations & Joining New York City Ballet
Get A First Look At ILLINOISE At Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look At ILLINOISE At Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Associate Choreographer Christopher Jackson Explores The Dance in Lyric Opera's CHAMPION Video
Associate Choreographer Christopher Jackson Explores The Dance in Lyric Opera's CHAMPION
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS