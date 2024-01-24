Wright State Theatre Presents Marina Carr's Irish Drama BY THE BOG OF CATS, February 2 – February 11

Wright State Theatre will present Marina Carr's Irish Drama, BY THE BOG OF CATS, a furious, uncompromising tale of greed and betrayal, of murder and profound self-sacrifice. Loosely based on Euripides' tragedy Medea, and set on the bleak, ghostly Irish landscape of the Bog of Cats, this provocative drama discloses one woman's courageous attempts to lay claim to that which is hers, as her world is torn in two. This area premiere opens Spring offerings to the public on the Festival Stage.

Guest Director Gina Handy Minyard (Artistic Director of Magnolia Theatre Company) talks about her attraction to Marina Carr's play, “I am a female director, this is a female playwright, and the cast is primarily female. These characters are powerful and unafraid. When asked about what she wants the audience to leave thinking about, she answered, “I would hope audiences would be thinking about love, family, and the sacrifices we all make for those we care about.”

BY THE BOG OF CATS marks Minyard's WSU directing debut. When asked about working on this university project with our students, Minyard said, “These students did an impressive job preparing for the rehearsal process over the break. Their preparedness led to us being able to ask deeper questions right away about characterization and physicality. They are receptive, open and bold. It's a joy for me to lead them in rehearsal each night.”

BY THE BOG OF CATS features scenic design by Instructor Zoe Still, costume design by student Emma Green, Lighting Design by Professor Matt Benjamin, Sound Design by resident sound designer James Dunlap, and Dialect Work by Professor Deborah Thomas. Original music by James Dunlap with Lindzay Young (fiddle) and Kevin Anderson (percussion). It is an area premiere.

BY THE BOG OF CATS runs from February 2 – February 11: Feb. 2 (8 pm), 3 (8 pm), 4 (2 pm), 9 (8 pm), 10 (2 pm), 10 (8 pm), 11 (2 pm) in Wright State University's Festival Playhouse in the Creative Arts Center of the School of Fine and Performing Arts.

Tickets can be purchased at:

Click Here

(937) 775-2500 box office