Winners Announces for 13th PRIX DE LA DANSE DE MONTREAL

Today, LES PRIX DE LA DANSE DE MONTRÉAL (PDM) unveiled the winners of the 2022-2023 season at a ceremony held at the Studio-Théâtre des Grands Ballets Canadiens, as part of the biennial Parcours Danse platform. The ceremony was hosted by Anik Bissonnette, Artistic Director of the École supérieure de ballet du Québec.

The 2023 edition presents a magnificent group of winners, with a total of 11 prizes awarded. A new prize was added this year: the prix FAIT À QUÉBEC , presented by the Grand Théâtre de Québec and the Groupe Danse Partout. This award recognizes the achievements of an individual, collective or organization from the dance communities of Quebec City and Wendake, who has distinguished himself/herself through their commitment, outreach and exceptional contribution to the discipline. The Grand Théâtre de Québec and Groupe Danse Partout are pleased to offer a $5,000 bursary and a total of 50 hours of studio time at the Maison pour la danse de Québec.

NORA CHIPAUMIRE

The GRAND PRIX de la danse de Montréal 2023,

presented by Québecor and Ville de Montréal

MECDY JEAN PIERRE – Mystic Rootz

The Prix de la danse de Montréal 2023, catégorie INTERPRÈTE,

presented by the Regroupement québécois de la danse (RQD) and the Caisse Desjardins de la Culture

ISMAËL MOUARAKI for Le Sacre du Lila

The 2023 Prix de la meilleure œuvre chorégraphique au Québec,

presented by the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec

NICOLAS ZEMMOUR

The prix ÉTINCELLE 2023,

presented by PPS Danse and Bernard Lagacé

DEEPA NALLAPPAN

The Prix ENVOL 2023,

presented by the Conseil des arts de Montréal

IVANIE AUBIN MALO

The Prix de la danse de Montréal 2023, catégorie RÉVÉLATION,

presented by the Agora de la danse and Tangente

PIERRE DES MARAIS

The Prix de la danse de Montréal 2023, catégorie GESTIONNAIRE·S CULTUREL·LE·S,

Presented by Diagramme-gestion culturelle

DAVID DUNDAS – DKC Freeze

The Prix ETHEL-BRUNEAU 2023,

presented by MAI (Montréal, arts interculturels) and Danse Danse

KARL REGENSBURGER

The Prix de la danse de Montréal 2023, catégorie CONTRIBUTION EXCEPTIONNELLE,

presented by the board of Les Prix de la danse de Montréal

FABIEN PICHÉ

The Prix de la danse de Montréal 2023, catégorie FAIT À QUÉBEC,

presented by le Grand Théâtre de Québec and le Groupe Danse Partout

Compagnie Catherine Gaudet

The Prix de la danse de Montréal 2023, catégorie DIFFUSION INTERNATIONALE,

presented by CINARS

The 2023 GRAND PRIX de la danse de Montréal , presented by Québecor and Ville de Montréal – $ 25,000

Sylvie Cordeau, vice-president, philanthropy and sponsorships at Québecor, and Valérie Beaulieu, counsellor of the Montréal's City, presented this coveted award, which comes with a cash prize of $25,000, to artiste nora chipaumire.

The jury wishes to pay tribute to the choreographer's singular, rigorous approach, with each piece exploring the major themes of colonial history and resilience. nora chipaumire's performances have toured the world, including France, Italy, Japan, Senegal and her native Zimbabwe. nora chipaumire's regular visits to Montreal have enabled local audiences to follow the development of her career. At FTA 2023, she presented Nehanda, a work that literally overwhelmed the audience. This "immersive opera" offers a far-reaching transdisciplinary, sensory and political experience, with far-reaching and long-lasting effects. Nehanda operates as an experience of love and an act of justice, in an open, de-Westernizing form.

The Prix de la danse de Montréal 2023, INTERPRÈTE category, presented by the Regroupement québécois de la danse (RQD) and the Caisse Desjardins de la Culture – $ 10,000

The Prix de la danse de Montréal 2023, catégorie INTERPRÈTE, presented by the Regroupement québécois de la danse and the Caisse Desjardins de la Culture, comes with a cash prize of $10,000. Presenting the award to Mecdy Jean Pierre–Mystic Rootz, by the new co-chairs of the RQD Board of Directors, Sophie Corriveau and Sylvain Émard, and Marie-Christine Cojocaru, General Manager of the Caisse Desjardins de la Culture.

The jury would like to pay tribute to Mecdy Mystic Rootz for his solo Transelucide, presented at Tangente. This excellent dancer combines his mastery of popping with his Afrodescendant roots to offer us a solo that is both personal and daring. The jury wishes to highlight Mecdy Mystic Rootz's artistic commitment to the street dance community as a choreographer, teacher, mentor and mediator, as well as his involvement as a virtuoso performer with numerous creators. He is an inspiration to new generations.

The 2023 Prix de la meilleure œuvre chorégraphique au Québec of the 2022-2023 artistic season – $ 10,000

Ismaël Mouaraki receives the award, presented by the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec (CALQ), and presented by its Director, Support for Artists, Communities and Regional Action, Honorine Youmbissi, for Le sacre de Lila. The work premiered at Agora de la danse, then at SPEC du Haut-Richelieu and Centre des Arts Juliette-Lassonde in Saint-Hyacinthe.

"In Le sacre de Lila, Ismaël Mouaraki delicately stages male intimacy and vulnerability. With an extraordinary cast, he creates a fertile encounter between Morocco and Quebec, blending cultures and performers. His ritual-based approach proves coherent and authentic, supported by a scenography that unfolds its sacred character. The show culminates in a sequence of magnificent duets performed by inspired dancers", commented the members of the CALQ jury.

The Prix ÉTINCELLE 2023 presented by the company PPS Danse and Bernard Lagacé – $ 5,000

The Prix de la danse de Montréal | ÉTINCELLE, presented by PPS Danse and Bernard Lagacé and created last year, was awarded to Nicolas Zemmour, choreographer, performer and event producer. David Rancourt, Artistic Director of PPS Danse, and Amélie Rajotte, contemporary dance artist, presented him with the award.

The jury wanted to highlight the work of Nicolas Zemmour, recognized for his impressive range of dance activities and initiatives in the Estrie, including the ImproDanse soirée and the Festival de danse contemporaine de Sherbrooke. His commitment to the production and dissemination of dance, and his contribution to the training of dancers from his region and beyond, have been particularly highlighted. Her inexhaustible energy and contagious dynamism are at the service of promoting dance in the Estrie.

The Prix ENVOL 2023 presented by the Conseil des arts de Montréal – $10,000

ENVOL, the $10,000 prize, awarded by an independent jury, was presented to Deepa Nallappan by Nathalie Maillé, executive director of the Conseil des arts de Montréal.

The committee wished to recognize Deepa Nallappan's authentic and singular career as a choreographer, performer and teacher of bharata natyam. The jury underscored her ability to build bridges between traditional and contemporary forms of this classical Indian dance, by multiplying her collaborations with artists with singular practices and backgrounds. She occupies an essential place in Montreal's professional dance community, with her creations, her teaching at the Param Nrithyalaya dance school in Pierrefonds, and as curator and founder of the Montreal Natyanjali festival.

The Prix de la danse de Montréal 2023, RÉVÉLATION category, presented by the Agora de la danse and Tangente – $5,000

The Prix de la danse de Montréal 2023, RÉVÉLATION category, presented by Agora de la danse and Tangente, was awarded to artist Ivanie Aubin-Malo by Francine Bernier, general and artistic director of Agora de la danse, and Stéphane Labbé, general manager of Tangente. The prize consists of a $5,000 bursary and a one-week creative residency.

A curator and dancer of integrity, Ivanie Aubin-Malo is always keen to create and develop links between native communities here and abroad. This year, she distinguished herself as a guest artist at the Centre Phi for the Tap Water Jam event, as well as in two annual events produced by the Centre de Création O Vertigo: Signal vibrant: ceremony for the dead, as guest co-curator, and Ohakwaront, for which she was ideator and curator, which honours the artistic creativity of the Aboriginal urban dance community.

The Prix de la danse de Montréal 2023, GESTIONNAIRE·S CULTUREL·LE·S category, presented by Diagramme - gestion culturelle – $ 5,000

The Prix de la danse de Montréal 2023 in the GESTIONNAIRE·S CULTUREL·LE·S category, presented by Diagramme-gestion culturelle and accompanied by a $5,000 bursary, was awarded to Pierre Des Marais by Tammy Lee and Johanne Madore, both members of Diagramme's Board of Directors.

In presenting this award to Pierre Des Marais, co-founder, general and artistic director of Danse Danse, Diagramme's Board of Directors wishes to salute his exceptional talent, bold vision, entrepreneurial spirit, undeniable leadership, great capacity for risk-taking and unwavering commitment to the artistic and cultural community over many years. Pierre Des Marais embodies audacity. With his enlightened vision, he has guided Danse Danse towards new horizons, contributing to the flourishing of contemporary dance in Quebec.

The Prix Ethel-Bruneau 2023, presented by MAI (Montréal, arts interculturels) and Danse Danse – $ 5,000

The 2023 Ethel-Bruneau Prize, endowed with a $5,000 bursary, is awarded to David Dundas alias DKC Freeze and presented by Pierre Des Marais, Artistic and General Director of Danse Danse, and Camille Larivée, Artistic and General Director of MAI (Montréal, arts interculturels).

David Dundas, aka DKC Freeze, has been an inspiration and mentor for over 40 years, to the street dance community who embrace the same values of generosity, sharing, pride and accomplishment. Dance, as we know it today, could not have been as diverse and rich without the contribution of this pioneer, who positively influenced an entire generation of street dancers. He undeniably revolutionized the face of dance in Quebec. The Prix Éthel-Bruneau 2023 committee is therefore very proud to offer this recognition to this much-loved and respected mentor of the street dance community.

The Prix de la danse de Montréal 2023, CONTRIBUTION EXCEPTIONNELLE category

Pierre Des Marais, member of the Prix de la Danse Board of Directors, presented the award to Karl Regensburger, General Director of the ImPulsTanz Festival in Vienna, Austria.

Karl Regensberger, co-founder of the ImpluzTanz Festival, deserves exceptional recognition for his invaluable contribution to the international artistic scene. His unwavering dedication to contemporary dance has shaped the soul of this great Viennese festival, making it a space where creativity, innovation and artistic expression can flourish. His passion for the art of dance has inspired generations of artists and audiences, creating a lasting legacy in the world of dance. This Prix Contribution Exceptionnelle is a fitting tribute to his hard work and vision, which have enriched our lives and artistic culture immeasurably, always giving pride of place to Quebec dance at this festival.

The Prix de la danse de Montréal 2023, DIFFUSION INTERNATIONALE category, presented by CINARS – $ 5,000

This prize is awarded to a Canadian dance company that has distinguished itself internationally through the quality of its touring. Gilles Doré, Director of CINARS, awarded a $5,000 grant to Catherine Gaudet, Artistic Director of Compagnie Catherine Gaudet, and Marie-Andrée Gougeon, International Development Manager of DLD Danse, for the tour of Les jolies choses.

The selection committee wanted to highlight the efforts of a company that has distinguished itself through its signature and singular approach, its exceptional international launch, its tours of prestigious venues and, last but not least, the strategic efforts of a seasoned team.

The Prix FAIT À QUÉBEC 2023, presented by le Grand Théâtre de Québec and Groupe Danse Partout – $ 5,000

Presented by Steve Huot, General Manager of Danse Partout, and Christian Noël, Programming Director of the Grand Théâtre de Québec, the FAIT À QUÉBEC award is presented for the first time to Fabien Piché.

Fabien Piché stands out for his unsettling interpretation, marked by vulnerability yet impressive virtuosity, carried by a plurality of humanistic qualities that color his performances. His creative approach is underpinned by a contagious empathy that radiates through his stage presence and his quest to open up new dialogues. A generous teacher, he is helping to shape future generations of professional dancers in Quebec City. A young choreographer with an already strong signature, he stands out with L'éveil du printemps, presented at Théâtre Le Trident. Fabien Piché is making an exceptional contribution to the artistic development of dance in Quebec City, while at the same time inspiring it.