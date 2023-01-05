White Wave Dance Accepting Applications For 22nd Annual DUMBO Dance Festival

White Wave Dance is accepting applications for the 22nd Annual DUMBO Dance Festival, being presented June 22-25, 2023 at Mark Morris Dance Center, 3 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NYC. The application deadline is January 20, 2023 at 11:30pm ET. To apply, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSevlq3Vti3LzWt_W1gt2yjnyhVPbv69uSbJLljfIXvkkzfR0A/viewform.

Applications must be for pieces up to nine minutes (group performances), or up to six minutes (solos and duets). Each choreographer or company may submit up to two applications for consideration. Each application requires a separate, completed application form and non-refundable application fee.

The four-day Festival will feature over 70 dancemakers from the New York Metro area and from across the country, selected by a panel of distinguished presenters and dance artists. White Wave's mission is to act as a potent stimulus to expand the horizons of dance by producing dance concerts, festivals, residencies, and educational activities. White Wave provides dancemakers an opportunity to congregate, create, and present new works on prestigious stages to the discerning NYC audience.

White Wave scours the globe in search of today's most innovative dancemakers, both emerging and established, and brings them to one extended weekend, all the while paying extra attention to the new, emerging, and experimental. Dance lovers will experience a veritable cornucopia of the best of contemporary dance. DDF attracts the very best by providing artists allowing our global audiences to experience, first-hand, the incomparable vitality of the NY & around world dance scene.

All inquiries regarding the 2023 DDF, please contact Young Soon Kim, Artistic Director at 718-855-8822 or email at ww2023ddf@gmail.com.

Mission and a brief history of WHITE WAVE

Founded by Korean-born Young Soon Kim in 1988, the WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company is dedicated to inspiring audiences through multi-dimensional dance productions reflecting themes and philosophies both modern and timeless. We constantly strive to be a potent stimulus for progress and evolution within the dance/arts world. By producing dance concerts, festivals, and educational activities, WHITE WAVE Dance provides both nascent and seasoned choreographers/companies with an encouraging environment where they can create, collaborate, and present new works in the undisputed capital of world dance, New York City.

WHITE WAVE created DDF in 2001 in response to the dance community's need for performance opportunities that would not only present, but also produce, the work of rising choreographers at minimal expense for the artist. The festival is now recognized as New York's most prestigious gathering of pioneering choreography, encouraging experimentation, creativity, and originality.

To date, WHITE WAVE Dance has proudly presented over 3,000 choreographers/dance companies and over 22,500 performers to a total of more than 90,500 audience members.

ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Young Soon Kim, Artistic Director of WHITE WAVE Dance, is a nationally and internationally acclaimed choreographer, whose work has been hailed for its exhilarating, visually stunning, and emotionally rich phrases and textures.

In addition to her role as a performer and Artistic Director, Ms. Kim created a series of dance festivals soon after inaugurating the WHITE WAVE John Ryan Theater in DUMBO, Brooklyn, in 2001.

She has since become one of the most recognized producers/curators in New York City. Ms. Kim has also served as a juror for New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in 2006 and for the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council in 2014.

After the World première at the 2017 La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival, WHITE WAVE Dance's Canadian première of "iyouuswe" (read as I-You-Us-We-two) at the 2018 Vancouver International Dance Festival was a resounding success! WHITE WAVE presented "Eternal NOW" at our enormously successful 2019 tour to Korea and China. In Gwanju, Korea, we performed at a special event at the Asian Cultural Center, one of the most prestigious arts complexes in all of Asia. There we participated at the Opening Celebration of the 2019 FINA World Championship Masters' Games, a sporting event that rivals the Olympics. Following that, we flew to China to perform at the Ningbo Cultural Plaza, as part of a China-US Cultural Exchange program. Dazzled sold-out audiences greeted us at every performance!

During the Summer/Fall 2021, Young Soon Kim continually created "iyouuswe II, A Dance Film" and a stage version of the production.

In October 2021, WHITE WAVE Dance presented three free performances of their newest production, iyouuswe II (I-You-Us-We-Two), on October 9 and 30, 2021 at DUMBO Archway, and two shows at the Home of WHITE WAVE Dance at 5pm as part of the City Artist Corps Grant Initiative.

"iyouuswe II, A Dance Film" was selected as finalist for the 2022 Cannes International Film Festival, Paris International Short Festival, Vancouver Independent Film Festival and an OFFICIAL SELECTION at the 2021 London International Short Film Festival, Espoo Digi-Dance International Film Festival (Finland) and Experimental, Dance, Music Film Festival (Canada).