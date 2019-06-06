Westside Ballet School Honors Founder Yvonne Mounsey AtÂ Saturday Night Centennial Gala

The Saturday Night Centennial Gala, as part of the company's annual fundraising event, will present ballet luminaries and special guest stars: Lauren Fadeley Veyette, Principal Artist with Miami City Ballet; Westside alumnus Andrew Veyette, Principal Dancer with New York City Ballet; international guest star & alumna Joy Womack; Joffrey Ballet's Principal Dancer, Dylan Gutierrez, who will be dancing with Westside Ballet alumna Lucia Connolly, also with Joffrey Ballet; and Westside Ballet welcomes guest artist Zachary Guthier,

Principal Dancer with California Ballet. Additional alumni dancers are Lyrica Woodruff, of Broadway 'Anastasia' fame, and Molly Novak, currently with Boston Ballet's Professional Division, dancing with resident guest artist Evan Swenson, formerly with Houston Ballet.

Guest artists will dance the exquisite Balcony Pas de Deux from Krzysztof Pastor's Romeo and Juliet, more illustrious works from Balanchine, and the fiery audience-favorite Don Quixote Pas de Deux.

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2019

Time: 5:00 PM

The Broad Stage at SMC Performing Arts Center

1310 11th Street

Santa Monica, CA 90401 https://westsideballet.tix.com





