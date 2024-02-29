Wen Wei Wang to Depart Ballet Edmonton; Kirsten Wicklund Named New Artistic Director

Ballet Edmonton will see a transition in its artistic leadership as Artistic Director Wen Wei Wang will step down from his role at the end of the 2023/24 season. His departure marks the end of a remarkable six-year term, transforming the company and establishing Ballet Edmonton as a national presence on the Canadian contemporary ballet and dance scene. The Ballet Edmonton Board of Directors will incoming Artistic Director Kirsten Wicklund, who will step into her new role in August 2024.

Kirsten Wicklund was born in British Columbia and has had an impressive career as a dancer while also establishing herself as part of a new generation of exciting voices in contemporary dance creation. She brings a broad international artistic network and a reputation for artistic excellence with her. The Board of Directors of Ballet Edmonton is confident Ms. Wicklund possesses all the qualities required to lead the company forward creatively and strategically and help build on the incredible growth established under the guidance and wisdom of Mr. Wang.

Board Chair Trudy Callaghan states: “The appointment of Ms. Wicklund to our organization will ensure we uphold the highest artistic standards and move forward into the future with respect for the inspired, collaborative and generous culture that Mr. Wang established.”

Says Wicklund, "I am honoured to be entrusted with the remarkable opportunity to guide Ballet Edmonton towards a future marked by growth and commitment to artistic innovation. Reflecting on Wen Wei Wang’s invaluable contributions to Ballet Edmonton, I hope to build upon his vision by fostering a culture of dance excellence, exploration, and dedication, and of amplifying diverse voices across Canada and internationally. I look forward to getting to know the Alberta arts community and the people who are integral to its thriving ecosystem!"

Wen Wei Wang adds, “Kirsten Wicklund will be a great addition to this company. With her talent and knowledge of contemporary ballet, she will bring Ballet Edmonton to the next level artistically. I would like to thank all the artists, creators and the extraordinary dancers for all you have contributed; I could not have achieved all that we did without you. I’m so proud of Ballet Edmonton.”

Wicklund’s first season as Artistic Director is the 2024/25 season, which will signal the next step in the company’s inspiring evolution.