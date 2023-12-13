WHITE WAVE DANCE to Present 8th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival

WHITE WAVE DANCE presents the 8th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7:30pm and Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7:00pm & 9:00pm at Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie St., New York, NY. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, and $20 for students and seniors for each program, with tickets available for all three programs for $60. Tickets can be purchased online at www.whitewavedance.org.

The Festival, founded by WHITE WAVE's Artistic Director Young Soon Kim, began in 2016 and will feature 30 dancemakers from the New York Metro area and across the country this year, as well as international dancers from Korea, Japan and Germany who were selected by a panel of distinguished presenters and dance artists.

The program celebrates the unique art of the solo and duet-formats often favored by early-stage choreographers as their companies begin to find their paths within the dance world. The Festival creates new opportunities to display the latest work of both emerging and mid-career choreographers, offering vivid experiences for audiences with the goal of discovering and nurturing young talent. Dixon Place exemplifies a one of-a kind intimate venue that is particularly well-suited to showcase the artistry of solo and duet performances.

WHITE WAVE's mission is to act as a potent stimulus to expand the horizons of dance by producing dance concerts, festivals, residencies, and educational activities. WHITE WAVE provides dancemakers an opportunity to congregate, create, and present new works on prestigious stages to the discerning NYC audience.

Program One

Thursday, Feb 8 at 7:30PM

The Mo.vement, NY

ArtBao, PA

Bridget Ryan, NJ

CDCFest, Florida

Tara Iacobucci, RI

Company E, Inc., DC

Smutek Dance, MI

Amos Pinhasi, NY

Santiago Rivera, CA

WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company, NY

Program Two

Friday, Feb 9 at 7PM

Ballaro Dance, NY

Ramona Sekulovic, Berlin

GRIDLOCK Dance, MD

Ben Dolphin Productions, NY

Kate Digby, KS

Cho Seong-hee Aha Dance Theater, Korea

Kate Corby & Dancers, WI

Lindsey Bramham Howie, NC

Megan Mazarick, PA

Alison Cook Beatty Dance, NY

Program Three

Friday, Feb 9 at 9PM

Bella Schneiderman, NY

Danielle Lydia Sheather, UT

Elijah Motley, VA

TMA-Dance, CA

Caz Dance, NY

Mei Yamanaka Works, Tokyo

Sunhwa Chung/Ko-Ryo Dance Theater, NY

Taylor Tumminia, UT

Abigail Steinke & Artists, NY

Kanyok Arts Initiative, NY

Connor Freeman, NY

WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company, NY

About WHITE WAVE Dance

For more information, visit whitewavedance.org.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/32N9wz1oKzCoz47m9

ABOUT WHITE WAVE

Formed in 1988, WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company (WHITE WAVE) strives to inspire audiences through multi-dimensional dance productions reflecting themes and philosophies both modern and timeless. Our mission is to be a potent stimulus for change and expansion of the dance/arts world through the production of dance concerts, classes, residencies, and education. Artistic Director Young Soon Kim's vision is expansive, challenging the threshold of dance, music, theater and visual art, surging forward to create new possibilities. Ms. Kim creates works of vision and movement language in reverence and awe of novelty that challenge and broaden the boundaries of dance. We provide both emerging and established choreographers/companies with a NYC venue where they can congregate, create, rehearse and present new dance works through our festivals.

Mission and a brief history of WHITE WAVE

Founded by Korean-born Young Soon Kim in 1988, the WHITE WAVE Young Soon Kim Dance Company is dedicated to inspiring audiences through multi-dimensional dance productions reflecting themes and philosophies both modern and timeless. We constantly strive to be a potent stimulus for progress and evolution within the dance/arts world. By producing dance concerts, festivals, and educational activities, WHITE WAVE Dance provides both nascent and seasoned choreographers/companies with an encouraging environment where they can create, collaborate, and present new works in the undisputed capital of world dance, New York City.

WHITE WAVE created DDF in 2001 in response to the dance community's need for performance opportunities that would not only present, but also produce, the work of rising choreographers at minimal expense for the artist. The festival is now recognized as New York's most prestigious gathering of pioneering choreography, encouraging experimentation, creativity, and originality.

To date, WHITE WAVE Dance has proudly presented over 3,000 choreographers/dance companies and over 22,500 performers to a total of more than 90,500 audience members.

ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Young Soon Kim, Artistic Director of WHITE WAVE Dance, is a recipient of the 2023 Bessies Angel Honoree Award, and is a nationally and internationally acclaimed choreographer, whose work has been hailed for its exhilarating, visually stunning, and emotionally rich phrases and textures.

In addition to her role as a performer and Artistic Director, Ms. Kim created a series of dance festivals soon after inaugurating the WHITE WAVE John Ryan Theater in DUMBO, Brooklyn, in 2001.

She has since become one of the most recognized producers/curators in New York City. Ms. Kim has also served as a juror for New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in 2006 and for the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council in 2014.

After the World première at the 2017 La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival, WHITE WAVE Dance's Canadian première of "iyouuswe" (read as I-You-Us-We-two) at the 2018 Vancouver International Dance Festival was a resounding success! WHITE WAVE presented "Eternal NOW" at our enormously successful 2019 tour to Korea and China. In Gwangju, Korea, we performed at a special event at the Asian Cultural Center, one of the most prestigious arts complexes in all of Asia. There we participated at the Opening Celebration of the 2019 FINA World Championship Masters' Games, a sporting event that rivals the Olympics. Following that, we flew to China to perform at the Ningbo Cultural Plaza, as part of a China-US Cultural Exchange program. Dazzled sold-out audiences greeted us at every performance!

During the Summer/Fall 2021, Young Soon Kim continually created "iyouuswe II, A Dance Film" and a stage version of the production.

In October 2021, WHITE WAVE Dance presented three free performances of their newest production, iyouuswe II (I-You-Us-We-Two), on October 9 and 30, 2021 at DUMBO Archway, and two shows at the Home of WHITE WAVE Dance at 5pm as part of the City Artist Corps Grant Initiative.

"iyouuswe II, A Dance Film" was selected as finalist for the 2022 Cannes International Film Festival, Paris International Short Festival, Vancouver Independent Film Festival and an OFFICIAL SELECTION at the 2021 London International Short Film Festival, Espoo Digi-Dance International Film Festival (Finland) and Experimental, Dance, Music Film Festival (Canada).

"There are people who simply have a lot of energy, and the Korean-born choreographer Young Soon Kim is clearly one of them." - Roslyn Sulcas, The New York Times

WHITE WAVE's programs are supported, in part, by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York State Council on the Arts, The New York Community Trust, Dance/NYC's Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund, Howard Gilman Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance, Mosaic Network & Fund, Grace Charity Foundation Inc., JOHN RYAN COMPANY, and Individual Arts Supporters like you.

About Dixon Place

An artistic incubator since 1986, Dixon Place (DP) is non-profit institution committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, circus arts, literature and visual art. Presenting over 1000 creators a year, this local haven inspires and encourages diverse artists of all stripes and callings to take risks, generate new ideas, and consummate new practices. The artist's experience is given top priority through our professional atmosphere and remuneration, and their process is enhanced by our adventurous audiences. With a renewed commitment to racial equity and justice, Dixon Place is a local haven for creativity as well as an international model for the open exploration of the creative process.

After spawning DP in 1985 as a salon in Paris, Ellie Covan pioneered the organization in her NYC living room for 23 years. Organic development and expansion, DP is now a leading professional, state-of-the-art facility that remains at the heart of the NYC experimental performance scene. In compliance with Covid19 restrictions, DP's live programs were suspended March 13, 2020. Deeply committed to artists and patrons, DP began presenting virtual literary, dance, & theater programs on DP TV in April '20. The theater is reopening in May 2021 for in-person performances.

For service to the community, DP has received a NY Dance & Performance Award (a Bessie), two Obies, a BAXten Award, the NY Innovation Theater Foundation's Stewardship Award, CUNY's Edwin Booth Award, and the Alliance of NY State Arts Organization's Celebrate the Arts Award for outstanding contributions to NYC.

For more information, visit dixonplace.org.