Video: Trailer For NYC Ballet's 2024 Spring Performance THE FUTURE

Get a first look at NYC Ballet's spate of contemporary works, including two world premieres, anchored by repertory hallmarks at the vanguard of their eras.

Spring spotlights NYCB’s future, plunging into an array of contemporary work featuring world premieres from NYCB Resident Choreographer Justin Peck and NYC-based ballet and theater choreographer Amy Hall Garner, plus encores of recent hits including Kyle Abraham’s Love Letter (on shuffle), set to music by James Blake, and Gianna Reisen’s Play Time, set to a free-jazz score by Solange Knowles.

Rounding out the season, Jerome Robbins’ quintessential piano ballet Dances at a Gathering returns along with Pam Tanowitz's Law of Mosaics, Christopher Wheeldon’s This Bitter Earth, Ulysses Dove’s Red Angels, and the pas de deux from William Forsythe’s Herman Schmerman.

The anniversary celebration comes to a rousing finish with George Balanchine’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s cherished comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream.