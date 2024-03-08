Video: Soledad Barrio & Noche Flamenca Preview 'Searching for Goya' at The Joyce Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch an all-new trailer for Soledad Barrio & Noche Flamenca Preview 'Searching for Goya' at The Joyce Theater. Choreographed by artistic director Martin Santangelo and Bessie Award-winning principal dancer Soledad Barrio, Noche Flamenca’s Searching For Goya pays homage to the longstanding influence of visual artist Francisco de Goya.

With a company of dancers, singers, and musicians whose mastery of flamenco stretches the boundaries of the art form, the piece journeys through Goya’s investigations of the human essence. Inspired by “Goya’s Graphic Imagination,” a collection by The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Searching for Goya consists of a series of vignettes interpreting the artist’s visual responses to the political turmoil of 19th century Spain.

The production is on stage at The Joyce from April 23 through 28, 2024!