Video: New Trailer For American Ballet Theatre Studio at The Joyce Theater

Watch an all new trailer for the American Ballet Theatre Studio's upcoming run at The Joyce Theater, from May 1st through May 5th, 2024.

Dedicated to cultivating the next generation of ballet dancers, choreographers, and audiences, American Ballet Theatre Studio Company performs masterworks of the ballet canon alongside inventive original commissions.

Their return to The Joyce includes New York premieres by Amy Hall Garner, Jamar Roberts, James Whiteside, and ABT Studio Company dancer Brady Farrar.

Excerpts from Alexei Ratmansky’s The Seasons and Twyla Tharp’s Brief Fling round out the program, alongside selected classical and neoclassical favorites.

Specific repertoire for each performance to be announced.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.joyce.org/performances/82//abt-studio-company