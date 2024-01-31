Video: NYC Ballet Presents Jerome Robbins' OPUS 19/THE DREAMER

See it during 2024 Winter performances on the Innovators & Icons program, February 15, 23, 24 mat, 25, 27, and 28.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Video: NYC Ballet Presents Jerome Robbins' OPUS 19/THE DREAMER

Watch an all new trailer for a new film directed by former NYCB Soloist Sean Suozzi captures the phantasmic and raw forces that duel at the core of Jerome Robbins' ethereal 1979 work.

Set to Prokofiev’s feverish concerto, Opus 19/The Dreamer follows a male protagonist on a journey to find his elusive and ethereal counterpart.

Originally choreographed in 1979 for Mikhail Baryshnikov and Patricia McBride, the ballet for 14 dancers is set to Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major, which premiered in 1923 and has become one of the most beloved works for violin in the classical repertory.







