Video: First Look at ROMEO AND JULIET at the American Ballet Theatre

Romeo and Juliet comes to the American Ballet Theatre this month! Get an all new sneak peek in trailer below!

Against the sumptuous setting of Renaissance Italy, Kenneth MacMillan weaves this piece. Sergei Prokofiev’s unforgettable music underscores the beauty and passion of this beloved ballet and its star-crossed lovers.

Choreography by Kenneth MacMillan

Music by Sergei Prokofiev

Scenery and Costumes by Nicholas Georgiadis

Lighting by Thomas R. Skelton

Running Time: 178 minutes

Performances run July 19-22, 2023.

Learn more and purchase tickets Click Here.



