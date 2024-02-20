Video: Andrew Veyette on 75 Years of the Extraordinary at NYC Ballet

Watch as Principal Dancer Andrew Veyette reminisces on the first NYCB performance he attended as a School of American Ballet student. The performance was certainly impressive, but a chance glimpse of an artist's humanity in the wings made the most lasting impression.

Andrew Veyette was born in Denver, Colorado, and began his dance training at the age of 9, studying with Betty Downs at Dance Arts in Visalia, California.

Mr. Veyette continued his studies at Westside Ballet in Santa Monica, California. While at Westside Ballet, Mr. Veyette trained with Yvonne Mounsey and was personally coached by Nader Hamed.

Mr. Veyette entered the School of American Ballet (SAB), the official school of New York City Ballet, in the fall of 1998.

In the spring of 2000, Mr. Veyette became an apprentice with New York City Ballet, and later that season he joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet.

In March of 2006 he was promoted to soloist. In May 2007 Mr. Veyette was promoted to principal dancer.



