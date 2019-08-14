Verb Ballets Fall Dance For Youth Classes Enrolling Now

Verb Ballets announces the fall Dance for Youth semester schedule. Students ages 3-14 are welcome to study dance at the Verb Ballets Center for Dance located at 3558 Lee Rd. Shaker Heights, OH 44120 inside The Dealership. They offer an array of creative movement, ballet and jazz classes for youth. Classes are available for a variety of ability levels starting from beginner through advanced. Our children's division is now enrolling for fall semester! Fall semester runs 14 weeks from September 3, 2019 through December 12, 2019. No classes for Thanksgiving Break November 25- 28, 2019. Class descriptions below. For details about classes or to register contact school@verbballets.org.

Fall Dance for Youth Classes

Creative Movement (Ages 3-4)

Thursday, 5:30pm-6:00pm, Kate Webb

Fall Semester $160.00

It's never too early to start dancing! Our Creative Movement class enables young aspiring dancers to learn valuable tools such as spatial awareness, coordination, musicality, and basic ballet steps using fun imagery, games, and props. Ballet slippers are encouraged but not required.

Pre-Ballet (Ages 5-6)

Tuesday, 4:15pm-5:00pm, Kate Webb

Fall Semester $175.00

In Pre-Ballet young dancers will learn the basics of ballet technique, including ballet positions, vocabulary, and general class structure. Students will enjoy using imagery, music, games, and props to increase their posture, coordination, flexibility, and musicality. Ballet slippers are encouraged but not required.

Ballet I (Ages 6-8)

Monday, 6:00pm-7:00pm, Kenya Woods

Fall Semester $225.00

Ballet I is the beginning of classical ballet training. In this class dancers will learn proper ballet technique, follow a set class structure, learn basic ballet steps and vocabulary, and begin learning basic choreography. Ballet slippers are required.

Ballet II (Ages 8-11)

Tuesday, 5:00pm-6:00pm, Kate Webb

Wednesday, 6:00pm-7:00pm, Kenya Woods

1 class/week: $225.00, 2 class/week: $450.00

For dancers with at least one year of prior ballet training, Ballet II will increase their levels of strength, flexibility, and coordination. This class focuses on expanding the classical ballet vocabulary of the student, and teaching dancers to dance in unison as an ensemble. Ballet slippers are required.

Ballet III (Ages 11-14)

Monday, 7:00pm-8:15pm, Kenya Woods

Thursday, 4:15pm-5:30pm, Kate Webb

1 class/week: $225.00, 2 class/week: $450.00

For our most advanced youth dancers, Ballet III places special emphasis on strengthening classical ballet technique and on properly executing more complicated steps. Students will further expand their ballet vocabulary, increase their strength and flexibility, and gain confidence in themselves as dancers and performers. Ballet slippers are required, as well as at least 2 years of prior ballet training and instructor approval.

Youth Jazz (Ages 8+)

Wednesday, 7:00pm-8:00pm, Kenya Woods

Fall Semester $225.00

In Youth Jazz class, dancers will explore a whole new way of moving! Dancers will have the opportunity to learn basic jazz technique and vocabulary, all while enjoying a variety of music and movement styles. This class places special emphasis on learning musicality, dance combinations, and choreography. Jazz shoes or ballet slippers are required, as well as enrollment in a ballet class or at least 1 year of prior ballet training.

All class times are subject to change.





