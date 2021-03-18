Van Grimde Corps Secrets Presents The Virtual Exhibition EMBODIMENT 2

The dance company Van Grimde Corps Secrets is presenting Embodiment 2, an exhibition featuring The Birth of the World, a film by Brad Necyk and Gary James Joynes, as well as EVE 2050: The Web Series by Van Grimde Corps Secrets and DAVAI. The exhibition will be available online from April 8 to Mai 8, 2021.

Since the early 2000s, Van Grimde Corps Secrets has engaged in collaborative work with other arts and artists, and also with scientists from diverse disciplines. The goal was not only to expand the research on the body conducted by choreographer Isabelle Van Grimde, but to break the solitude of artists in their practices and to move towards a transdisciplinary approach. In 2015, Van Grimde Corps Secrets began sharing with its collaborating artists the scientific research documents underlying the EVE 2050 triptych. The Embodiment exhibitions were designed to disseminate the works arising from this research, and to place them in a dialogue with each other.

After Embodiment, presented last year at the Espace Corps Secrets, Embodiment 2 will immerse visitors in a platform that sets up this dialogue with the breathtaking images from the film.

EVE 2050: The Web Series follows the journey of EVE, a symbolic character with a thousand and one faces and forms. Through dance and cinematography, each episode explores the diversity of bodies in the near future: purely Homo sapiens bodies, hybrids or machine fusions, as well as the new rituals of birth and death associated with this diverse society.

The Birth of the World draws its inspiration from the scientific and artistic research behind the EVE 2050 triptych, incorporating unreleased rushes from EVE 2050: The Web Series and motion capture images created by Van Grimde Corps Secrets for a virtual reality prototype. Inserted within the powerful audio-visual aesthetic of the two creators, these images take on a whole new dimension.

"The integration of the web series into The Birth of the World goes farther than we have ever gone in our exchanges with other artists; EVE 2050 is transposed into another dimension, another temporal realm. It is both disturbing and enriching to see EVE 2050 through the eyes of Brad Necyk and Gary James Joynes, and to see the connections woven between the two works. The force of their worlds and aesthetics is unleashed in dazzling fashion." - Isabelle Van Grimde, Choreographer & Artistic Director of Van Grimde Corps Secrets, and Exhibition Curator.

