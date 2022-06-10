Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition Gala Performance And Announcement Of Awards Set For This Month

The Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition, this year celebrating 10 years of excellence, will come to a grand finale at Symphony Space with a Gala, June 24 starting at 7 PM, followed by the Announcement of Awards, with all participants and judges on stage. The Competition opens on Tuesday June 21 with the Ballet Round; Wednesday June 22 with Contemporary Dance Round; Thursday June 23 with Finals.

The Gala will feature ** a performance by Valentina Kozlova ** her newly formed Studio Company appearing in Petipa's dances created for Glinka's opera Ruslan and Lyudmila and Kozlova's contemporary Overcome ** ﻿performances by former medalists Nikita Boris (Gold, currently with Cincinnati Ballet), Jillian Schubert (silver), and Clement Guillaume (gold).

Approximately 100 young dancers - from pre-youth to seniors, will gather in New York, to compete for medals, scholarships, and company contracts. Countries represented this year by the dancers are Aruba, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Ecuador, France, Germany Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, USA, and Venezuela.

They will dance before an illustrious panel of judges.

Judges for Classical Ballet: Charles Jude, France, President of the Jury, former etoile of Paris Opera Ballet, former director of Ballet de l'Opera de Bordeaux, trustee for Nureyev and Lifar Foundations Nina Ananiashvili, Republic of Georgia, internationally renowned ballerina, Artistic Director of State Ballet of Georgia.

Patricia Aulestia de Alba, Mexico, former principal dancer, founder/director of Ballet Nacional Ecuatoriano Cervilio Amador, USA, Ballet Master of Cincinnati Ballet Petar Dorchevski, Slovenia, Artistic Director of Ljubljana Opera House Gladisa Guadalupe, USA, Artistic Director of Cleveland Ballet and School of Cleveland Ballet Olga Guardia De Smoak, Panama, President of New Orleans International Ballet Conference Sun Hee Kim, South Korea, Dean, Korea National University of Arts School of Dance Paul McRae, USA, Assistant Director of New Jersey Ballet Christopher Moore, England, Artistic Director of Ballet Theatre UK, London Mikko Nissinen, USA, Artistic Director of Boston Ballet Nell Shipman, USA, Artistic Director of Portland Ballet Sergei Soloviev, France and Russian Federation, Teacher, Conservatoire National Superieur de Musique et de Danse