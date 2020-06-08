VIDEO: Watch the World Premiere of STORM, By Sara Mearns, Joshua Bergasse, Zoe Sarnak, and Margo Seibert

Works & Process at the Guggenheim, along with Barrington Stage Company, Broadway Dance Center, Kaatsbaan, The Joyce Theater, New York City Center, Jerome Robbins Dance Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, and Spoleto Festival USA, present the premiere of Storm as part of the Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commission Series.

A direct response to the pandemic, the initiative was launched to financially support artists and nurture their creative process during these challenging times by granting over $150,000 in commissioning funds to artists who have been featured at Works & Process. Artists from a wide variety of genres have been commissioned to create new works, less than 5 minutes long, while social distancing.

Storm is performed by Sara Mearns, and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse. The Storm Will Pass Soon Now features Music and Lyrics by Zoe Sarnak, and vocals by Margo Seibert, with piano by Zoe Sarnak.

The video was filmed by Joshua Bergasse and edited by Lee Cherry

Watch the performance below!

