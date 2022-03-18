VIDEO: Watch The Triptiych Trailers For INVICTA

Watch the Triptych Trailers for INVICTA, a new feminist, fashion dance short film by Breton Tyner-Bryan (Manifest, Gossip Girl, Billions, Winner Madrid IFF, Barcelona IFF), starring Sian Berman (The Australian Ballet), Maya Kitayama (Beauty and the Beast, Cole Porter's Can-Can),and Emily Ulrich (Other World), with Savannah Cranford (Retrofacory Theater C), Susan Olmos Sabel (American Ballet Theater Teacher Training), Samara Steele (Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater), and Tatiana Stewart (The Deuce, Love Life).

Written, directed, and choreographed, with editing by Breton Tyner-Bryan (Vegas Movie Awards), INVICTA features music by Adria Barbosa (Only Human, Pumped, The Lucky One,) cinematography by Michael J. Burke (Spaceman, The Gilded Age, And Just Like That), and costumes by Breton Tyner-Bryan (Netflix MOST LGBTQ Channel).

"INVICTA is a lusciously cryptic film, waiting to be pried open. Built on the complex lives of seven mafia wives, INVICTA has the feel of a synchronized dream between acquaintances: curious and intriguing. Themes of privilege, strength, and sensuality weave through Breton Tyner-Bryan's alluring choreography and Michael J. Burke's cinematography, supported by Adria Barbosa's palpable score. Tyner-Bryan leads us through her female-conquering world, indulging the viewer with opulence at every corner." Nadia Vostrikov, Freelance Journalist. Check out the trailers above.

"Set in New York City amongst the mansions of Riverside Drive, 7 mafia wives from across the country convene at the request of an unknown blackmailer, only to see their united front quickly crumble, exposing romantic relationships, alliances, and ultimate betrayal."

said director, choreographer, Breton Tyner-Bryan.

INVICTA is produced by Breton Follies.