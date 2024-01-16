VIDEO: NYC Ballet's Unity Phelan on Jerome Robbins' THE FOUR SEASONS: Anatomy of a Dance

January 23rd through February 3rd, 2024.

Numerous seasons performing the 'Fall' pas de deux and a partner she "trusts with her life" afford Principal Dancer Unity Phelan an ease of exploration in the role. Experience the range of moods depicted in Jerome Robbins' Verdi-scored The Four Seasons during the Tribute to Robbins program, beginning on Opening Night of 2024 Winter performances.

Jerome Robbins, one of the premiere dance-makers of the 20th Century, was long associated with New York City Ballet, which became his classical home after his many years working in both ballet and on Broadway.

This program unites three works that showcase his versatility and continual ingenuity: Fancy Free, Robbins’ first ballet, a classic comedy in dance depicting three sailors on a wild and woolly night of shore leave; In the Night, a quietly spellbinding ballet for three couples danced to four nocturnes from Chopin, one of Robbins’s favorite composers; and finally The Four Seasons, an exuberantly playful ballet that leaps nimbly between styles to suit the changing cycles of the year.







