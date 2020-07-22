VIDEO: Misty Copeland Discusses the Pandemic's Effects on the Dance Industry and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

She also talks about how her Swans for Relief initiative is helping dancers in a time of crisis.

Misty Copeland, a renowned dancer and principal for the American Ballet Theater, joins Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit Extra: Road to Recovery special to describe how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the dance industry.

In addition, Copeland chatted about how her Swans for Relief initiative is helping dancers in a time of crisis and is projecting her voice across the dance industry.

Check out the video below!

Related Articles

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You