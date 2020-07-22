Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Misty Copeland Discusses the Pandemic's Effects on the Dance Industry and More

She also talks about how her Swans for Relief initiative is helping dancers in a time of crisis.

Jul. 22, 2020  

Misty Copeland, a renowned dancer and principal for the American Ballet Theater, joins Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit Extra: Road to Recovery special to describe how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the dance industry.

In addition, Copeland chatted about how her Swans for Relief initiative is helping dancers in a time of crisis and is projecting her voice across the dance industry.

