VIDEO: Joyce Theater Presents #QueertheBallet Digital Premiere of ANIMALS & ANGELS

Challenging the gendered roles deeply engrained in the world of classical ballet, #QueertheBallet celebrates Pride with a tender pas de deux for rarely paired female dancers in the premiere of Animals & Angels.

Created, performed, and filmed entirely by a team of LGBTQ+ artists led by #QueertheBallet's founder Adriana Pierce and cinematographer Emma Penrose, the work is an affectionate and sensitive depiction of the blossoming of a queer relationship that honors the female dancers' emotional and physical connections to each other.

Allowing two women to experience through dance the first moments of intimacy without remaining beholden to traditional ballet's gender roles, Animals & Angels brings inclusion with integrity and pride performed by Audrey Malek and Cortney Taylor Key to the world of classical dance. A recorded discussion with the artists, moderated by Patricia Delgado, immediately follows the debut.

Stream the work and artist chat on-demand through Sunday, July 18 at 11:59pm ET. Revisit this page on Monday, June 21 at 5pm ET to access the free streaming.

MUSIC CREDITS

"Animals & Angels"

Performed by Joy Oladokun

Written by Olubukola Oladokun

Courtesy of Well Records

Published by Where Da Kasz At