VIDEO: Go Inside The Alvin Ailey's Dance Company's TESTIMONY And More

Pix11 NY recently profiled the Alvin Ailey school of dance including their special gala event, Testimony.

A one-night-only performance that united all parts of the Ailey organization, featuring a special tribute to The Ailey School's impact choreographed by Ailey II Artistic Director Troy Powell - Testimony, the piece d'occasion follows a young boy from an Arts In Education program to the Company, which parallels the inspiring journeys of Powell - who was discovered by Mr. Ailey at an outreach activity at age 9 and awarded a scholarship to The Ailey School, before dancing with both companies and later leading the junior company - and features Ailey dancer Solomon Dumas - who was introduced to dance at AileyCamp Chicago and has participated in all parts of the organization.

The work includes five sections: talented students from The Ailey School's Junior Division in "The Beginning" and Professional Division in "Perseverance," former AileyCampers from New York and Newark in "Home," rising stars of Ailey II in "Life Lessons," and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Solomon Dumas in "Legacy." Following an excerpt from Rennie Harris' acclaimed street dance work Lazarus, the performance culminated with a memorable Revelations finale.

Check out the video below!





