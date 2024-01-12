VIDEO: Get a First Look at CONCERTO FOR TWO PIANOS: A World Premiere by Tiler Peck

As we celebrate The Evolution of NYCB's artistry this winter, audiences will bear witness to the evolution of an artist when Principal Dancer Tiler Peck presents CONCERTO FOR TWO PIANOS, her choreographic debut for the Company, on February 1.

Set to namesake Francis Poulenc score and draped in new Zac Posen designs, the world premiere ballet will feature on the 2024 Winter edition of our annual New Combinations program.

While performing on Broadway in Susan Stroman's revival of the Meredith Wilson musical The Music Man, Peck entered the School of American Ballet for the winter term of 2000–2001. The following year she enrolled as a full-time student starting with the summer session of 2002. In September 2004, she joined New York City Ballet as an apprentice. She was promoted to the corps de ballet in February 2005, to soloist in December 2006, and to principal dancer in October 2009.



Peck danced at the Kennedy Honors ceremony twice, in 2012 and 2014, performing in front of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. In 2014, she started "Tiler Peck Designs", her own dance wear collection carried by Body Wrappers. That same year, she performed at the Laguna Dance Festival, with her colleague Joaquín De Luz. In October of the same year, Peck reunited with Susan Stroman in Washington DC to work with her on her new musical, Little Dancer.



Peck's repertoire at NYCB includes choreography by George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Susan Stroman, Christopher Wheeldon, Peter Martins and Justin Peck. She has performed leading roles in Jewels, The Nutcracker, Raymonda Variations, La Sylphide, Romeo and Juliet, Coppélia, The Sleeping Beauty, and Swan Lake.



Peck has explored other activities besides ballet, such as musical theater and acting. In 2019, she returned to her role in the musical Little Dancer which had been reworked and re-titled to Marie, Dancing Still. She has also performed as Clara in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.



She has had small parts in movies. Her appearances include A Time for Dancing (2000), Geppetto (2000), Donnie Darko (2001), Catfish (2010), Enemy Within (2014) and the documentary about choreographer Justin Peck's choreographic process, Ballet 422 (2014). She has appeared on TV performing as a guest on Dancing with the Stars. In 2011 she performed as Dewdrop in Live from Lincoln Center’s transmission of "The Nutcracker". In 2013, she appeared again at Lincoln Center as Louise Bigelow in the PBS telecast of Rodgers & Hammerstein´s Carousel.



In 2017 Peck appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" as the first ballerina to ever perform on the show.



Peck was the main focus of the 2018 documentary movie Ballet Now which was shown at the 2018 Seattle International Film Festival.



In 2020, Peck appeared in the Netflix series Tiny Pretty Things as Sienna Milken.



