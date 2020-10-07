VIDEO: Eight-Year-Old Dancer Choreographs His Own Recital After His Studio's is Cancelled

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

"He's always doing aerials and stuff in our living room," his mom, Michelle, said. "He dances nonstop. It’s in his bones."

Eight year old Maximus Turner recently choreographed his own dance recital from home, after his dance studio's end-of-year recital was cancelled due to the pandemic, ABC reports.

Turner's 6-year-old sister, Liliana, also joined in the recital, which his mom filmed and shared on Instagram.

Due to being a military family, Turner's family has moved around quite a bit, but his parents say that the first thing he does in a new town is seek out a dance studio.

Watch Maximus' recital below and read more on ABC.

