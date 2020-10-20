VIDEO: Dance Theater of Harlem Holds 2020 Vision Gala - WE ARE DANCE THEATER OF HARLEM

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The event took place on October 19 on Facebook and YouTube.

Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH) invited fans to join in for a special benefit to celebrate its legacy of excellence and inclusion in classical ballet, and to honor the future of DTH.

The event, titled We Are Dance Theatre of Harlem, took place on October 19 on YouTube and Facebook.

The event was hosted by Emmy Award-winning ABC News Correspondent Deborah Roberts with appearances by 15-time Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys and Princeton Professor, MSNBC Contributor, and author Imani Perry.

Watch the full event below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You