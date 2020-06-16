VIDEO: Dallas Black Dance Theatre Performs 'The Long Wait' in Honor of George Floyd

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Dallas Black Dance Theatre has released a new dance video called "The Long Wait."

"The Long Wait" was originally choreographed for DBDT: Encore!, and set to be presented in April. Unfortunately, the world premiere was canceled due to COVID-19.

The dance features a speech delivered by Robert Kennedy, after the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The work addresses the unity of a group upon the death of one of their own. The choreographic duo of Madison Olandt and Derion Loman saw History on Repeat in the death of George Floyd.

Watch the powerful performance below.

