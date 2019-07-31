Tom Gold Dance To Conduct Rehearsal Residency At Onstage At Kingsborough

Under the support of the City University of New York Dance Initiative (CDI), Tom Gold Dance, the classical dance company founded by former New York City Ballet soloist Tom Gold, will conduct a week-long rehearsal residency at OnStage at Kingsborough in Brooklyn, August 12-16, 2019, with a free rehearsal open to the public on Thursday, August 15 at 7:00PM. During the residency, Tom Gold will begin to create new work for the Company's forthcoming fall season, November 15 and 16 at Florence Gould Hall.

This is the second CDI award Tom Gold Dance has received since 2017. In addition, the OnStage residency will represent the Company's first visit to the Borough of Brooklyn.

"This CDI residency is important for several reasons," says Tom Gold. "First, it provides both space and time, indispensable components of a successful creative process. Second, it exposes our style of dancing to new audiences, and allows them to observe the arc of this process, which we are always excited to share. Third, it brings us to Brooklyn for the first time, addressing an ongoing goal to expand the Company's presence within our home city. We are grateful the CDI is making this important opportunity possible."

The August 15 rehearsal will be followed by a discussion with Gold and Company artists.

Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 7:00PM. OnStage at Kingsborough, 2001 Oriental Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY, 11235. (718) 368-5596. www.onstageatkingsborough.org

This event is free and open to the public. First come first served.

The mission of Tom Gold Dance is to bring the past, present, and future of classical dance to audiences in New York and around the world. Founded in 2008 by former New York City Ballet soloist Tom Gold, Tom Gold Dance aspires to the highest level of artistry expressed through a traditional classical dance vocabulary, including in more than a dozen works by Gold, envisioned for and set directly on the Company. Tom Gold Dance performs regularly in New York City, and has traveled to France, Spain, Italy, Bermuda, Israel, Cuba, and Bulgaria. Company highlights include four consecutive summer appearances in the Berkshires, and presentations of Gold's adaptation of November Steps at The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, as well as at Fondazione Palazzo Albizzini Collezione Burri in Città di Castello, Italy, and the Guggenheim in Bilbao, Spain. Tom Gold Dance celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2018, launching its inaugural fall season this past November with the New York City Premiere of Gold's Apparatus Hominus, originally staged outdoors at TurnPark Space in West Stockbridge, MA. The Company most recently appeared at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, augmenting a long tradition of collaboration with museums and other centers of art. Learn more at tomgolddance.org.





