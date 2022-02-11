Tom Gold Dance Presents 2022 Spring Season

Marking its return to the indoor stage for the first time in more than two years, Tom Gold Dance will present its annual spring season, featuring World and New York City Premieres from Tom Gold Dance Founder and Director Tom Gold, Wednesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 14, 2022 at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College. Tickets are now on sale.

Dancers Lauren Collett, Savannah Durham, Malorie Lundgren, Jules Mabie, and Andres Zuniga, all members of New York City Ballet, are currently scheduled to appear on this program. Additional artists, including musicians, will be announced at a later date.

The season will include Gold's Plan & Elevation to the string quartet of the same title by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw. Originally intended for the Company's spring 2020 season, cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Plan & Elevation will feature live musical accompaniment as well as scenery from Art Directors Guild award-nominated designer and illustrator Carl Sprague, a longtime contributor to the movies of Wes Anderson and many other acclaimed film directors.

Also on the program is the New York City Premiere of Gold's Borrowed Time to music of Dave Maric. The Company gave the World Premiere of Borrowed Time, created in response to the pandemic, as part of its return to in-person programming last July at TurnPark Art Space in West Stockbridge, MA with an encore performance-dedicated to the memory of New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham-later in the summer at Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers.

Details of a third work, a World Premiere, will be announced at a later date.

"After such a long absence from the indoor stage, we can't wait for this program," says Tom Gold. "Since our last self-produced season in New York, the support and enthusiasm of our many friends have allowed us to explore the art of classical dance in ways we could never have imagined, including through several filmed, livestreamed, and out-of-doors projects, but now we get to share how we have grown artistically through one of the most important components of our calendar, our annual spring season.

"I am especially excited," adds Gold, "to present Plan & Elevation, an uplifting work we have performed multiple times-on film and in-person-during the past two years, but will finally be able to realize with the staging originally envisioned by Carl Sprague."

"The best way to convey our appreciation to everyone who has supported us these past two years, as well as to engage new friends is through the restoration of our annual, self-produced programs in our home city," says Executive Director Alexander Zaretsky. "We hope our forthcoming spring season will feel like 'picking things up from where we left off,' but it also represents a new beginning, a reinvigorated effort to make our programming more meaningful and more accessible than ever before."

The Company's last indoor season took place in November 2019. Between April 2020 and November 2021, Tom Gold Dance cancelled four self-produced seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. During this time, the Company participated in the 39th Annual Battery Dance Festival, presented virtually; and appeared in livestreams from the Church of the Heavenly Rest with the World Premiere of Gold's Portraits in February 2021 and a revival of his All the Lonely People (2015) in October 2020. The Company conducted residencies in the Berkshires in January 2021, where it completed Portraits and also gave the first in-person performance of Gold's Plan & Elevation on the grounds of Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA in September 2020, as well as in July 2021 when the Company formally initiated its return to in-person programming with a performance at TurnPark Art Space. Last April, Tom Gold Dance began a collaboration with Riverhead Books (an imprint of Penguin Random House), resulting in the creation of five dance-based promotional videos in connection with the publication of several recently published novels.

Tickets, $23-$43 can be purchased online at tomgolddance.org/kaye-2022, by phone at (212) 772-4448, or in person at 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues, 12-6pm Wednesday through Friday, starting Thursday, February 10. Through Sunday, February 20, use code LOVETGD online to save 20% off of regularly priced tickets. Discounted $10 tickets are available to students, as well as to frontline workers (including, but not limited to workers in healthcare, protective services, grocery and general merchandise stores, and maintenance services) in-person with valid ID or by writing to info@tomgolddance.org to reserve tickets for future payment. To learn more about and purchase tickets to the annual Tom Gold Dance benefit, Thursday, April 14, visit tomgolddance.org/benefit-2022