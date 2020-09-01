Tiler Peck Joins New Chat Series MUSICAL POINT(E)S

MUSICAL POINT(E)S will feature candid conversations between major conductors and dancers.

New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck joins a high profile line up of conductors and dancers for new online chat series Musical Point(e)s. Saturdays at 12pm PST this Fall, audiences are invited to join live 90-minute Zoom conversations about famous ballets, unearthing how the movement and music elevate certain works to an iconic level. On September 12th, Peck will take part in a deep dive discussion on George Balanchine's Serenade with NYCB Music Director Andrew Litton. As a NYCB principal dancer since 2009, Tiler Peck has danced featured roles in Balanchine's The Nutcracker, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and of course Serenade, which makes her participation in Musical Point(e)s especially valuable.



Moderated by Maestro Ming Luke, Nashville Ballet Principal Conductor and San Francisco Ballet Principal Guest Conductor, Musical Point(e)s offers fans of internationally loved and endlessly rewatched works, like Swan Lake or The Nutcracker, a chance to connect digitally during a global pandemic.



Sessions are free but space is limited. Audiences must register for live chats at mingluke.com/musical-pointes. Donations will be accepted and support participating artists and companies.

DATES / BALLETS / GUESTS:

9/05 Sleeping Beauty: Sasha de Sola, Tiit Helimets, and Misa Kuranaga, San Francisco Ballet Principal Dancers

9/12 Serenade, Stravinsky Violin Concerto: Tiler Peck, NYCB Principal Dancer / Andrew Litton, NYCB Music Director

9/19 Swan Lake: David LaMarche, American Ballet Theatre Conductor / Cynthia Harvey, former American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer and Artistic Director of the American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Onassis Kennedy School

9/26 Romeo and Juliet: Ermanno Florio, Houston Ballet Music Director / Sofiane Sylve, former NYCB Principal, San Francisco Ballet, Het Nationale and current Ballet Master and Principal with Semperoper Ballett

10/03 The Winter's Tale: David Briskin, National Ballet of Canada Music Director / Lauren Cuthbertson, The Royal Ballet Principal Dancer

10/10 The Nutcracker: Martin West, San Francisco Ballet Music Director

Tiler Peck has danced featured NYCB roles in Tschaikovsky's Suite No.3, Jerome Robbins' Fancy Free, Christopher Wheeldon's An American in Paris, and as Juliet in Romeo and Juliet.

Ms. Peck has received the prestigious Princess Grace Dance Fellowship, been selected for a "30 under 30" list by Forbes, and recently nominated for a Bessie Award as an Outstanding Performer. She's performed in Meredith Wilson's The Music Man on Broadway, as Clara in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, and as a guest performer on ABC's Dancing With The Stars.

