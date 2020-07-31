The Washington Ballet Announces Season and Leadership Update

The Washington Ballet has announced the postponement of all in-person performances for the remainder of 2020 along with revisions to the originally planned 2020/21 Season.

The company will still present exciting virtual performances and experiences throughout the performance season. In October 2020 and January/February 2021, the "Create in Place" project will feature TWB company choreographers and will be streamed online. In December, they will bring a multi-faceted virtual Nutcracker experience to audiences everywhere.

"As the ballet company of the nation's capital, The Washington Ballet remains steadfast in its commitment to you to sharing the joy and love of dance with our community and to keep our dancers safely dancing," a statement reads. "During this time, the beauty and power of art, ballet, music, and dance are needed more than ever. COVID-19 has taken so much away from our daily lives, but it has also afforded us a unique opportunity: to share our art form with you in ever more creative ways."

In addition, The Washington Ballet and Executive Director Michael Pastreich are parting ways, effective Friday, July 31.

The company's hope and intention is to welcome audiences back to the theater in Spring 2021 with Swan Lake and NEXTsteps.

