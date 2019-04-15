The Wallis Presents Jacob Jonas The Company In Final Artist In Residence Appearance

Jacob Jonas The Company makes its final appearance as the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' 2018/2019 Company-In-Residence with a powerful and thought-provoking program featuring two world premieres, including viceversa, a collaboration choreographed and performed by Artistic Director Jacob Jonas and acclaimed director and choreographer Daniel Ezralow, on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 7:30 pm, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater.

The work explores the unique voices of two choreographers across generations. The company also premieres There's Been a Study, inspired by the education system and its lack of creativity. Directed and choreographed by Jonas to an original score by art-rock vocalist/pianist Nicole Miglis, lead singer of Hundred Waters, which she performs live. This work was consulted by educational thought leader Sir Ken Robinson and created in partnership with furniture manufacturer Virco. Jonas reprises Crash, his stunning abstract piece emulating waves breaking on the shore that premiered at The Wallis last fall to tremendous critical acclaim, with Afro-pop singer-songwriter Okaidja Afroso, once again, performing his original score live. To the Dollar, another Jonas work, rounds out the program with its compelling physical representation of Elizabeth Warren's speech about equal pay for women. Los Angeles-based Jacob Jonas The Company, acclaimed for mixing contemporary ballet, breakdance and acrobatic movement, was named one of "12 standout companies of 2018" by the Los Angeles Times and "25 to Watch" by Dance Magazine in 2018.

"Through dance and movement Jacob Jonas The Company tackles complex societal and environmental issues as well as interpersonal relationships with compelling and, often, gravity-defying physicality, pushing artistic boundaries in novel ways," says The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "The Wallis is proud to spotlight the group's captivating work as our 2018/2019 Company-In-Residence, helping to foster its meteoric rise as one of the dance world's most innovative troupes since its launch only five years ago."

"We are deeply grateful to The Wallis, which we consider our home venue, for its continued support," says Jonas. "Serving as Company-In-Residence is a tremendous honor and enables us to expand and explore our repertoire in exciting new ways."

Jacob Jonas The Company is gaining international attention for its compelling storytelling, visceral performances and cutting-edge content creation, including the #CamerasandDancers visual arts movement featuring monthly location-specific Instameets. Lauded as an activist for dance as well, Jacob Jonas The Company has partnered with such leading organizations as The Metropolitan Museum of Art, J. Paul Getty Museum, Seattle Public Library, New York City Ballet, Paul Taylor Dance Company, and The Royal Ballet and presents the acclaimed To the Sea: Dance Concerts on the Pier at the Santa Monica Pier. Crews notes that The Wallis residency also includes support of Jacob Jonas The Company's 2019 To the Sea Dance Concerts on the Pier in Santa Monica. Additionally, an exhibit of photos from its 50th #CamerasanDancers meet held at four iconic Beverly Hills landmarks, including The Wallis, are on display at both The Wallis and the City of Beverly Hills City Hall through June 2019.

This event is made possible by generous support from Jennifer and Steven Walske.

Single tickets are $29-$89 (subject to change). Visit TheWallis.org, call 310.746.4000, or stop by in person at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Ticket Services Office located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd.





