The Radio City Rockettes Join Harlem School Of The Arts Summer Dance Experience Roster Of Guest Instructors

This year's Harlem School of the Arts (HSA), HSA@Home, Summer Dance Experience has begun. The organization has one of the best all-around dance programs in the country, and the Intensive, introduced two years ago, has fast risen to the top of in-demand summer programs.

This year, due to the challenges imposed by COVID-19, the Summer Dance Experience will take on a different look, going virtual - but the experience will maintain the high level and rigorous approach to training that HSA has consistently delivered. HSA is one of five organizations in the world, certified to offer the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) National Curriculum.

The Summer program includes classes in Ballet (primary and intermediary), Contemporary Dance, Hip-Hop (for kids and teens), and Tap (Hoofing in Harlem). All classes begin on July 6 - July 31. Students can sign up for a week, or for the full four-week package. For more information on the available classes visit HSANYC.org.

This year's Summer Dance Experience will once again be led by Aubrey Lynch (Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble & Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Broadway's The Lion King), who has been promoted to Chief Education & Creative Programs Officer. Mr. Lynch, an accomplished and highly respected dancer/choreographer and educator with an impressive list of credits, has engaged a stunning rosters of guest artists and instructors for this edition of the Summer Dance Experience, that includes:

Aesha Ash (New York City Ballet, Béjart Ballet in Lausanne, Switzerland, Alonzo King's Lines Ballet)

George W.N. Sanders (former member of Ballet Memphis)

Ingrid Silva (currently with Dance Theatre of Harlem)

Caitlin Abraham (Ballet and Broadway dancer/actor, Chicago, A Chorus Line, La Cage aux Follies, An American in Paris)

Ashley Nicole Mayeux (formerly with Complexions Contemporary Ballet, now with Alonzo King's Lines Ballet)

Christopher Jackson, (Ailey II, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Camille A. Brown and Dancers, Lion King National Tour, Porgy and Bess at the Metropolitan Opera)

Tweet Boogie, (Worked with Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Mary J Blige, Shakira, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj Janet Jackson's "Made For Now" video

Maleek Washington (Abraham.in.Motion, Camille A. Brown and Dancers, NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar," recording artists Rhianna, and ASAP Rocky)

Andrea Long-Naidu (New York City Ballet and Principal Dancer at Dance Theatre of Harlem)

The Radio City Rockettes, the longest-running precision dance company in America and the stars of the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The Rockettes regularly perform at high-profile events such as award shows, television events and programs, and holiday specials.

This will be the second summer that the Radio City Rockettes have taught a series of weekly workshops for HSA's Summer Dance Experience, which has given the Rockettes an opportunity to introduce HSA dancers to the iconic dance company's unique style of performance. In addition, as a part of HSA's winter showcase last December, Rockettes dance captain, Danelle Morgan, helped prepare HSA's precision dance ensemble, the Harlemettes, whose creation was inspired by the Rockettes. Both Morgan and Jennifer Jones, the first Black Rockette, had the honor of introducing the ensemble for their holiday performance at the Kaye Playhouse.

Aubrey Lynch introduced the summer dance experience two years back and has continued to build and intensify the curriculum which now stands as one of the most competitive summer dance immersive programs offered.

HSA has become known as a dance education destination. The organization offers a high-level dance program that provides pre-professional training and performance opportunities for students serious about dance as a career path, as well as those interested in experiencing the transformative power of dance, regardless of their skills level or prior training.

"We are so pleased, and consider ourselves fortunate to have Aubrey Lynch, a powerhouse artistic creative, who bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and energy to the organization. At HSA, we pride ourselves on being able to attract individuals who have helped to make the organization a unique cultural hub," said Eric Pryor, president of HSA.

For more information on registration and class schedules for the Summer Dance Experience, visit www.hsanyc.org.

