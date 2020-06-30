The Music Center's DANCE DTLA Goes Digital

The Music Center introduces Digital Dance DTLA continuing its free annual summer series in an online format for Friday nights this summer. Dance lovers will enjoy free, online lessons with top L.A. dance instructors from July 10 through September 4, 2020, between 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Featuring warm-up, choreography and cool down sessions, each 45-minute beginner dance lesson entertains viewers and those who love to dance with Bollywood, Hip Hop, Line Dance, Cumbia, K-Pop, Salsa, Motown, Argentine Tango and Samba footwork. This year's Digital Dance DTLA features nine different dance styles, with both partner and non-partner genres, so all ages can bust a move at home.



Closed captioning available for deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers for each dance genre.

WHERE:

musiccenter.org



WHEN:

Fridays nights, July 10 through September 4, 2020

7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

SCHEDULE:

*non-partner dance

MORE INFO: Visit musiccenter.org/dancedtla for details

(Dance genres and instructors are subject to change.)

