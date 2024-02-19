The Joffrey Ballet Welcomes New Member To Its Board Of Directors And Appoints Two New Life Directors

Susan B. Noyes have been appointed to the Joffrey Board of Directors, effective immediately, for the 2024–2027 term; and the appointment Jason Tyler and Cheryle Williamson as Joffrey Life Directors, effective immediately.

"On behalf of the Joffrey Board of Directors, I am honored to welcome Susan to the Board, and to receive Jason and Cheryle as Life Directors," said Kaplan. "Susan's innate ability to connect communities will undoubtedly bring a fresh perspective and insight to our organization. Her passion for serving others aligns perfectly with the Joffrey's commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement.”

"Joffrey Ballet Life Directors are special individuals who have shown extraordinary dedication and leadership over the years, and we extend our gratitude to Jason and Cheryle as they assume their established roles," added Cameron. "Jason's strategic leadership as Board Chair from 2011-2013 and continued financial expertise, coupled with Cheryle's passion for art and instrumental involvement in Live Music, Commissioning, and Presenting Sponsorships, have left an indelible mark on our organization. As Life Directors, their impact will continue to shape the Joffrey's trajectory, ensuring its legacy for generations.”

About The Joffrey Ballet's New Board Member

Susan B. Noyes is the Founder & Chief Visionary Officer of the Make It Better Foundation, known for its vibrant lifestyle publishing platform and annual Philanthropy Awards. A mother of eight, grandmother of nine (and hopeful of more), passionate storyteller, teacher, philanthropist, and Sidley Austin attorney, Susan is a common sense problem solver and intuitive community builder. She proudly helps outstanding organizations own their expertise online in order and amplify their social impact. She has also served on the Harvard University Graduate School of Education Visiting Committee, and boards for the Poetry Foundation, American Red Cross, Lurie Childrens Hospital, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Annenberg Challenge, Music Institute Of Chicago, New Trier High School District 203, and Kenilworth Union Church. Also, she was a founding board member of the Chicago Public Education Fund and the Rush Neurobehavioral Center For Children.

About The Joffrey Ballet's New Life Directors

Jason Tyler

is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Northern Trust, a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. He is a member of the corporation's Management Group.

Jason's previous roles at Northern Trust include Global Head of Corporate Strategy, Global Head of the Institutional Group in the Asset Management business, and Chief Financial Officer for Wealth Management. Jason joined Northern Trust from Ariel Investments, where he was Director of Research Operations and a member of the firm's Investment Committee. Prior to his time at Ariel, he served in various leadership roles in Corporate Finance and Banking at American National Bank/Bank One.

Jason earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and an A.B. from Princeton University. He is Chair of the Board at the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, and serves as a director of TreeHouse Foods, Advance Illinois, and Northwestern Memorial HealthCare Foundation. He has served on the Joffrey Board of Directors since 2003 and was Chair of the Board from 2011- 2013. Jason is a past contributor and guest market expert on Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg radio, ABC News, PBS, and Fox Business.

Cheryle Williamson

joined the Joffrey Board of Directors in 1997 and served in that capacity until 2018. Her husband, Joel V. Williamson, and daughter, Amanda Williamson, currently serve on the Joffrey Board of Directors. Cheryle has been instrumental in leading several benefits on behalf of The Joffrey, notably as the Gala Chairperson in 2000, member of The Nutcracker Lunch committee in 2000 and 2001, and Gala Host Committee member in 2002 and 2015. Cheryle and Joel were Live Music sponsors in the 2016-2017 Season and Commissioning Sponsors for Anna Karenina in 2019. The Williamsons returned as Presenting Sponsors for the production's remount in 2023, and are Commissioning Sponsors of a new ballet in the 24-25 season.

Additional philanthropic interests for the Williamsons lie in Davidson College, where Cheryle and Joel established the Cheryle Williamson Center for Dance. Cheryle is a graduate of Transylvania University and has a background as a ballet dancer and teacher. Joel is a graduate of Davidson College, the University of Kentucky Law School, and is currently a partner at Mayer Brown LLP.

About The Joffrey Ballet

The Joffrey Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the world today, with a reputation for boundary-breaking performances for more than 60 years. The Joffrey repertoire is an extensive collection of all-time classics, modern masterpieces, and original works.

Founded in 1956 by pioneers Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, the Joffrey remains dedicated to artistic expression, innovation, and first-rate education and engagement programming. The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO Greg Cameron.