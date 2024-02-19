The Joffrey Ballet To Make Sun Valley Debut in June

Ballet Sun Valley will present the debut of The Joffrey Ballet led by The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE, June 29th and 30th at 7:30pm in the Sun Valley Pavilion. Two spectacular nights of dance in the mountains, the tour will feature a unique repertoire of dynamic programming, including Joffrey co-founder Gerald Arpino's Round of Angels, Nicolas Blanc's Under the Trees' Voices, and Justin Peck's The Times Are Racing.

Known as the mavericks of American dance, The Joffrey Ballet celebrates 68 years as one of the premier dance companies in the nation. The Company is classically trained to the highest standards, with dancers from 16 countries. Consistently pushing the boundaries of dance, the Joffrey encompasses an extensive repertoire of classical and contemporary works.

Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE, has dedicated his life to dance. Since his appointment to The Joffrey Ballet in 2007, his passion and commitment to the Company are evident in the quality he brings to the repertoire. From inviting world-renowned choreographers to create new works, to welcoming fresh talent to the Company's roster, Wheater's leadership has guided the Joffrey toward a new era of innovation. Wheater has earned many awards; notably, in December 2019, he was appointed a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Wheater shared, "I genuinely believe in the power of our art form. Touring nationally and internationally, the Joffrey is foremost in reaching audiences everywhere. I could have no greater pleasure than sharing this enlightening program of works with Sun Valley, a place where dance is celebrated."

For more information about the 2024 program, ticketing, and donor information, visit the Ballet Sun Valley website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293063®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fballetsunvalley.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

ABOUT BALLET SUN VALLEY

Ballet Sun Valley is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the predecessor of which was founded in 2011 to bring international ballet to the Sun Valley, Idaho area. Its founder was a long-time member of the Board of San Francisco Ballet and part-time resident of Sun Valley. Since its inception, Ballet Sun Valley performances have featured works from some of the ballet world's most celebrated choreographers and Ballet Sun Valley festivals have featured artists from the San Francisco Ballet, New York City Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Houston Ballet, Boston Ballet and Dutch National Ballet, among others.