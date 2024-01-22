﻿The International Association Of Blacks In Dance to Present Teachers For On The 1 | Memphis, A Dance Class Series

Tuition is $20 per class for IABD members and $25 per class for non-members. Join the ultimate destination for dancers around the globe!
The International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) will present the world-renowned dance faculty and celebrated instructors for on the 1 | memphis, a dance class series from January 25-27, 2024 at Collage Dance Collective and Ballet Memphis. Classes are being offered across over a dozen different genres for levels ranging from beginner to advanced. Tuition is $20 per class for IABD members and $25 per class for non-members. For more information and to register, visit Click Here.
This weekend of technical training and innovative methodologies creates an environment of exploration and meaningful intergenerational exchange. And this perfect dance experience continues the IABD tradition of maintaining aesthetic integrity of all forms, genres, methods and styles that have influenced, transformed, and advanced the art of dance and its history. Dedicated to the global dance community, on the 1 is the ultimate destination for dancers around the globe!
The lineup of on the 1 instructors includes:
Every year, the series kicks off at the Annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance before making stops in member cities around the United States and abroad. Now in its 34th year, the 2024 conference will be held from January 25-27, 2024 in Memphis, TN.
For 30 years, The International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) has preserved and promoted dance by people of African ancestry or origin and has assisted and increased opportunities for artists in advocacy, audience development, education, funding, networking, performance, philosophical dialogue, and touring. IABD serves a diverse, national and international membership of agents and managers, dance companies and studios, educators and educational institutions, individual artists, researchers, and supporters of the Dance field. iabdassociation.org
