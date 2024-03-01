The Dance Centre Presents ACHE BRASIL This Month

The March edition of The Dance Centre's popular Discover Dance! noon series features Aché Brasil - an explosion of colour, energy and music that embodies the exuberant culture and rhythms of Brazil.

The company will demonstrate folkloric Afro-Brazilian dances and music, including the famous dance-martial art of capoeira - an astonishing display of acrobatics, breathtaking kicks and self-defence tactics, accompanied by the irresistible sound of the berimbau.

Aché Brasil is famed for dynamic performances which represent the culture, traditions, music and movement of the people of Brazil. Founded by Mestre Eclilson de Jesus, the company has presented thousands of performances to enthusiastic audiences and critical acclaim at festivals, theatres and events all over North America.

The word "Aché" stems from Yoruba, meaning, "all things positive" and it is with this spirit in mind that Aché Brasil is proud to bring the traditions and culture of the Brazilian people to Canadian audiences.

Discover Dance! Series 2023-2024

Sept 28 Classical Indian Dances In Focus

Nov 9 Calle Verde + Jhoely Triana Flamenco

Feb 29 Voirelia Dance Hub

Mar 28 Aché Brasil

Apr 25 Dance//Novella

The Dance Centre

The Dance Centre was established in 1986 as a resource centre for dance professionals and the public in British Columbia, and offers a range of activities unparalleled in Canadian dance. The Dance Centre offer programs and resources supporting the professional development of artists, presents public performances and events, manages Scotiabank Dance Centre, one of Canada's leading dance facilities, and works to promote BC dance.