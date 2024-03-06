The Dance Annex Will Hold Weeklong Dance Intensive at Belvoir Terrace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Performing Arts Summer Camp Belvoir Terrace is opening its doors to advanced dancers 18 years and older.

For 70 years, the breathtaking estate in the center of Lenox, Massachusetts has been the summer home to campers grades 2-10 who wish to participate in an exciting, all-elective, educational program in dance, theater, art, music, and sports. Completed in 1891, the jaw-dropping 28-room mansion, with its original charm, including carved wooden lion accents lining the winding staircases and Tiffany stained glass windows, provides a historic and visually stunning backdrop for The Dance Annex. The name "Belvoir," meaning "beautiful view" in French, aptly captures the essence of the estate, especially with its commanding view of the Berkshire valley.

The Dance Annex promises to be a unique program creating a harmonious bridge between New York City's vibrancy and the tranquility essential for artistic development. The Berkshires provide a magical backdrop where natural beauty and a deep cultural history co-exist. Co-artistic directors Lauren Gaul (Pace University/Radio City Rockette) and Pedro Ruiz (Ballet Hispanico, Critically acclaimed choreographer, Bessie Award winner) have curated a faculty of diverse industry professionals who not only excel in their respective dance styles but also possess a shared commitment to excellence in dance education. Each teacher brings a unique set of skills, expertise, and passion to the studio, creating a dynamic team that caters to the varied interests and aspirations of the students. The intentional commitment to smaller class sizes reflects a profound understanding of the positive impact it has on the learning environment. A smaller student-to-teacher ratio allows for more personalized attention and deeper engagement with the work. Our intimate class sizes and first-name basis interactions promote a sense of belonging where students feel seen and valued. Our faculty are not only industry leaders; they are mentors, genuinely invested in our student's success. Faculty include Dylan Pearce (Associate Choreographer Radio City Rockettes/DEViATE Dance and The Process), James Alonzo White (Choreographer - Cirque Du Soleil, Disney Cruise Line, Knicks City Dancers), Alyssa Epstein (Verdon/Fosse Legacy/Radio City Rockette), and master class with Karla Puno Garcia (Choreographer - TONY Awards, Days of Wine and Roses, The Connector). Additional master class faculty to be announced at a later date.

The array of amenities offered at Belvoir Terrace sets it apart from other summer dance intensives. From the Olympic-sized swimming pool to the six tennis courts, participants have the opportunity to relax and engage in recreational activities amidst their artistic pursuits. The presence of four dance studios, an air-conditioned theater, and private music studios with pianos ensures a well-equipped and conducive environment for creative and artistic expression.

For more information and to apply visit: belvoirterrace.com/dance-annex-2024/

Application deadline: April 30th

Limited scholarships available